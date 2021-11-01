Manifest Season 4: Netflix Premiere Date? What Will Happen Next?

After the most unexpected ending of Manifest Season 3, we are trying to figure out what will happen next. Of course, everyone is interested in when the 4th season of the television series “Manifest” will be released.

Manifest: What Is The Show About?

Manifest is a thriller drama whose protagonists landed on a plane a few years later. Their families and friends had already started a new life, but it had only been a couple of hours for the passengers on Flight 828. They are trying to regain their former life but soon realize that they are connected by a common plane.

The last episode of the third season of the “Manifest” turned out to be, frankly, unexpected. Many were waiting for the logical conclusion and the disclosure of the mystery of the ship’s return and did not want to see the death of one of the characters.

The most working version of the development of events was associated with a sharp jump in time, when everyone waited for the day of death and was able to survive it, well or not.

Manifest: Is The Show Renewed For Season 4?

Netflix bought the rights to Manifest and immediately renewed it for a fourth season, which will put an end to this story. Nobody revealed the secret of what happened, and even the ending turned out to be frankly open. News about the release date ‘Manifest” Season 4 has not yet been reported. Still, no one is in a hurry to close the project.

Before the renewal of the show for a final season, the fans were in doubt. The ratings for the show are average, nothing outstanding, and with each new season, more and more negative reviews appeared.

Manifest Season 4: When Will The Show Release?

As announced by Netflix, the fourth season of ‘Manifest’ will consist of 20 episodes, divided into two parts of 10 episodes each. A production schedule for the same has not been announced yet, but via several reports, it can be said that the show will release its final season in early 2022 on Netflix.