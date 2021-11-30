The animated series ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ is a direct sequel to ‘He-Man Universe,’ which aired from 1983 to 1985. It follows off where the original program left off, resolving the remaining storylines. Superhero drama focuses on the climactic confrontation between He-Man threatens the whole existence of magic. Therefore, Teela must bear the burden of averting the apocalypse. As soon as Power is found, she will be able to use it.

On July 23, 2021, Kevin Smith’s fantasy sci-fi program made its debut. As a result, Netflix has given an additional plot of the original series. To put it simply, the story humanizes its characters, making them relatable to the reader. As a result, drama has amassed a significant following since it appeals to first-time viewers and die-hard fans. Is there a chance that the series may be revived for a second installment? Finally, here’s what we know regarding the possibility of part 3.

‘Master Of The Universe: Revelations’ Will You Have A Season 3

Let us share what we have learned about the program’s third incarnation with you. But before we get into it, let us make it clear that season 1’s second half is called “Part 2.” So, the new season premiered in the same year as its five-episode predecessor, which is unusual for Netflix’s release schedule. Let us discover what Kevin Smith has in store for season 2 of the series.

Smith told a fan that he would be planning the second season for months. In the mentioned the potential of the program getting renewed for a second season. I guess we will know whether it works out if we ever make it to season two. It is not until they drop something, and then three weeks later that is when they decide if anything gets re-upped and stuff.”

As a result, it appears like Netflix is now in the driver’s seat regarding how well the program succeeds on the streaming service. Since the scripting may not take as long, it may have a faster turnaround than expected. However, the process is still a time-consuming undertaking. This means that if a third season of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” gets approved by early 2020, we may anticipate it to premiere in Q4 or later of that year.