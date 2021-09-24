Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Appear in Steamy SKIMS Campaign

The new faces of Skims are Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. The actress and founder of Poosh feature in the brand’s latest ad, which debuted on Wednesday, in which they showcase bestseller designs from Skims’ Cotton line. According to a statement from the brand, Kim Kardashian West, who established Skims in 2019, picked the stars as a “fun and sexy celebration of the duo’s friendship.”

In the recent year, Fox and Kardashian have developed a connection since they’ve both begun romantic relationships with artists Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who are also close friends.

Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker even made one of their first public appearances as a pair in March at UFC 260, alongside Fox and her partner Machine Gun Kelly. The four have been inseparable since then, enjoying the Bloody Valentine singer’s 31st birthday in April and post-gaming the 2021 VMAs together earlier this month.

Here’s the post, Kim Kardashian shared on her profile for Skims:

Fox and Kardashian appear in the Skims ad, which was shot by Donna Trope, wearing a range of underwear and loungewear designs in black and white, including the Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong, Triangle Bralette, Scoop Neck Bra, and Cotton Rib Tank and Boxer.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Meghan said. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney; we had so much fun shooting together.”

Kortney added: “I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. Skims really is my favourite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister.”

Other celebrities who have appeared in previous Skims campaigns include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rumer Willis, Addison Rae, Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lala Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Alice Marie Johnson, who most recently appeared in the brand’s TV campaign in July.

While the shapewear line Skims, which Kardashian West originally intended to call “Kimono” sparked controversy when it first debuted in September 2019, it has since gained a devoted following and sold out of several collections.

Skims’ online sales “quadrupled” in 2020, according to the reality star and fashion entrepreneur, and the business hopes to launch a permanent stand-alone store in 2022.

Kardashian West has also suggested that she wants to branch out into men’s essentials and shapewear, although no specific date has been specified.

Kardashian West announced in June that Skims would create the official underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear for Team USA athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

