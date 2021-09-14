Met Gala 2021 Memes: The Best Ones are Here

An event without ‘Meme’; Do we even count that as an Event? I do not beg to differ. The Met Gala has been swinging around all this while and with the Internet screaming so much over, it’s time to have a glimpse of memes that we have.
Met Gala 2021 was a huge success, with celebs in their fancy clothing. How could people miss a golden opportunity like this to not create Met Gala Memes?
Trust me, these memes are hilarious and you will agree with me too.
Met Gala 2021 Memes
We can’t really miss speaking about Kim Kardashian and her outfit, right? Here you go!
Kim Kardashian Memes at Met Gala 2021
Not only did the 40-year-old gracefully handled her black outfit but there was so much to talk about the covid-protected outfit. Let’s see a couple that actually made the Internet go crazy.
Kardashian and memes go hand in hand, her image from Met Gala 2021 saw a comparison with several fiction characters.
https://twitter.com/hrithikrai008/status/1437719715598594049
The next one will leave you in splits.
fixed it #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/TqLHM0I2dY
— Ismaeel Farrukh (@IsmaeelFarrukh) September 14, 2021
Oh, here comes another.
#KimKardashian reprising her original form as a Dementor.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ba1mCRGRXu
— Sneha 👼🏻🐼🐲🦅🦄🔝 (@PSwithSarcasm) September 14, 2021
It doesn’t stop here.
Kim: Hey!
Kendall: Who Are You?
Kim: It's Me . . .
Kendall: "Me", Who???
🤣🤣😅#MetGala #MetGala2021
Kim Kardashian, Lupita, Iman, Yara
Normani, Lil Nas, Rihanna, Ciara pic.twitter.com/iTeCIudSbr
— Sir Walker 👑 (@Walker_Rocker) September 14, 2021
One of the tweets read, “Kim Kardashian killing it at the Met Gala”
Kim Kardashian killing it at the Met Gala 👏🏽😂 #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/sstzWbXOno
— Jackie™♒️⚽️🖤🤍 (@jackieedelao) September 14, 2021
Someone compared her to ”dementor” and said, “Lmao out here looking like a dementor”
Lmao out here looking like a dementor #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/Z3oDV6unRw
— Ariana Grindr (@orbancalifornia) September 14, 2021
And how could Anime fans be behind the wheels and keep mum about this look of her? Well, as you can see below.
That time the Kim Kardashian Met Gala #MetGala. have come in #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/rGBYxIpxGg
— Vaibhav Bose (@vaibhav_bose) September 14, 2021
I have no clue what Kim Kardashian is doing but I’m really enjoying my time at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/lmxLsZZo06
— 🇰🇼 HUMBURGER 😼 (@HumbuggHere) September 14, 2021
Pokemon and Kim’s comparison, now that is what we call a ”M.E.M.E”
Who's that pokemon? #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/KSMc2HixbV
— XSourGrapezX (@XSourGrapezX) September 14, 2021
Brb, I am rolling on the floor looking at this one. “LMFAOOOO Halloween came a bit too early for them”, it reads.
LMFAOOOO Halloween came a bit too early for them #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/IKLgkdq8Ev
— sabrin sultana (@sabrinsultana14) September 14, 2021
Someone said that out loud, “I love when the #MetGala happens because the memes are phenomenal”
I love when the #MetGala happens because the memes are phenomenal pic.twitter.com/YHiwZQbRqI
— Bailey 🎬 (@SpiderBat57) September 14, 2021
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner was in the limelight for a lot of reasons but here are some of the memes that she brought on herself.
Looks like Kendall had a faceoff with Kim in the below meme.
“What I want my wardrobe to be vs. What I wear”, the meme read.
What I want my wardrobe to be vs. What I wear
#MetGala2021 #KimKardashian #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/l8Voo6NIgf
— Amity 🍋 | rereading The Auction (@basic__fangirl_) September 14, 2021
Another one for Kendall.
😭😭😭
📸 Getty Images For The Met Gala Museum#MetGala2021 #KimKardashian #KendallJenner #Memes #RelatableMemes #FlyMemes pic.twitter.com/UacINSKxZY
— Fly FM 🇲🇾 (@FlyFM958) September 14, 2021
Lil Nas X
Asgore has arrived at the #MetGala ! pic.twitter.com/STy32Kpzxu
— -ˋˏ nor ˎˊ- anti sammie (@norraee) September 13, 2021
Some More of the Punches!
Looks like the Met Gala is an open invite for ”MEMES”.
I didn't know OnoD attended MetGala 👀
*SenpaiD*#SeiyuuMemeITA#seiyuu #meme #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/9yLNgpSROV
— Seiyuu Meme ITA (@SeiyuuMemeITA) September 14, 2021
Someone got ready for the Met Gala.
This meme is literally Timothée Chalamet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GYoCm2Hwfg
— paula (@xbloodymaryxx) September 13, 2021
It’s unstoppable.
Anna Wintour is this year's floral couch meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/p2fQtfQMNh
— Miguel 🐨 (@FormulaMiguel) September 13, 2021
The Met Gala is back after two years, and the memes are in.https://t.co/H2uELIsmMy
— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 14, 2021
Then there were blends,
Other: appreciating the looks of the celebs
Me: making and waiting for memes#MetGala #MetGala2021 #MetGalameme pic.twitter.com/XmZhmPW5cB
— 𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐍𝐘 (@Kooqsmochi) September 14, 2021
As we saw it, well, we have thousands more. Clearly, it’s Meme that really blew us away and obviously, people are going crazy.
What do you think and which one do like best? Let us know!