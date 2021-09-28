Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Splits After 17 Years of Being Together

The musician and the actress-model have called it quits.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi announced their separation after 17 years of togetherness in a statement issued on 27th September.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine. “Both of them wish each other well.” The news arrives only two months before the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

The pair started dating in 2005 and got engaged in January of 2016. In 2018, the musician and actress-model tied the knot at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California.

Soon after the wedding, Miguel and Mandi shared photos from the festivities on Instagram.

“11.24.18. Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family,” Miguel wrote in a now-deleted post. “So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable.

What they have to say on Instagram?

Miguel didn’t explicitly address the split in a recent Instagram Stories post. “What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key,” he stated.

“I accept and I am worthy of all I desire. Imagine how attaining that desire will bring happiness to you and those you love until you find excitement and positive emotion.”

Mandi, on the other hand, left ambiguous comments on her Instagram Story. “Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that” she wrote.

“Angel number 1212 symbolizes your spiritual awakening in life and a great sign that you’re on your way towards your luck for love.”

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi’s Relationship

While filming a Q&A for one of Miguel’s music videos, the two met. Vogue spoke with Nazanin about their first meeting. Miguel was being interviewed by Nazanin, who inquired if he had a girlfriend, to which he replied that he was searching for one.

Nazanin said, “All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?” “No, but I’m looking for one,” Miguel responded with a smile.

Vogue said that Nazanin and Vogue had swapped phone numbers. She had said, “We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date and ever since then it’s been one hell of a ride!”

Miguel posted the photo below on his Instagram account to wish Nazanin Mandi a happy birthday earlier this year:

Nazanin revealed to PEOPLE in March that they had to work to rekindle their romance during the quarantine time. She said, “We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot.”

The actress further added, “So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].

But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read. It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”

Miguel told Men’s Health in May that they were great partners because they shared the same goals, understood how to communicate during difficult times, and were stronger as a unit.

“Making sure my wife feels safe and protected does more for our relationship than anything,” he said. “The more I reinforce and reassure her in my actions in my being, the more I do that, the peace and happiness in my life is leaps and bounds what I thought was possible.”

Miguel’s fans have been devastated by the split news, since the singer is known for his love songs and long-term relationship with Mandi, who has starred in several of his romantic music videos, including “Coffee” and “Girls Like You.”

