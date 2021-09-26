Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Teaser

Isn’t it true that news like this cheers up the whole atmosphere on a regular day? If you’ve come here, you’re likely to find all the information on Monster Musume Season 2.

”Everyday Life With Monster Girls,” as it is known by its alternative name, is widely regarded as one of the finest anime in the fantasy genre.

The first season of the show was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, on the other hand, has put together the series. Nonetheless, this time series is a remake of the same-named Japanese manga.

The series Monster Musume tells the narrative of a young Japanese boy who has no intention of participating in the Interspecies Cultural Exchange. Monster Musume is unquestionably a fantastic anime, with a strong likelihood of a second season. The show was well-received, and there are a lot of fans right now.

So, let’s go right to the point now. Here’s everything you need to know:

Monster Musume Season 2 Release Date

It’s no surprise that the first season was a big hit, with sales skyrocketing ever since. Monster Musume’s first season aired from July 7 to September 22, 2015. It was premiered on AT-X, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, KBS, and BS11 throughout the whole season.

The show has yet to get any trailers confirming the sequel, and no official announcement has been made. Since then, the supporters have been waiting with bated breath. The show is expected to return by the end of 2021 or the early part of 2022, according to speculation.

With such a large time period between seasons, there will undoubtedly be many unanswered questions. However, a major gap between two anime seasons isn’t a big deal.

Monster Musume Season 2 Plot

Monster Musume’s first season shows a guy, Kimihito, and a monster girl’s love connection and challenges.

The narrative is magically set in a mysterious realm where you will see Unicorns, Mermaids, Lamias, Herpies, and more. Seeing these wonderful creatures leads you to another dimension.

The Japanese government maintained all of this a secret, but the details were revealed. The liminals begin merging with humans under ” Interspecies Cultural Exchange,” and this is how they interact and exchange ideas.

The second season, on the other hand, may provide something fresh and fascinating to their fans, since the producers are not confirming anything, so no one can anticipate what will happen.

Season 2: Voice Cast List

Since the producers have not announced anything, fans expect the previous voice cast units to return in the upcoming season. Ari Ozawa will represent Papi, NatsukiAikawa will represent Centorea, Sora Amamiya will represent Miia, JunjiMajim will represent Kurusu Kimihito, Mayuka Nomura will represent Suu, Haruka Yamazaki will represent Mero, and Ai Kakuma will represent Lala in the second season.

Sakura Nakamura will represent Rachnera, Yu Kobayashi will represent Ms. Smith, and Saori Onishi will cry for Doppel, among other voice cast members.

Season 2: Teaser

The series’ premiere date is yet to be announced. So thinking about the trailer for Monster Musume’s second season isn’t fitting right now.

As previously stated, Monster Musume’s second season is expected to premiere in 2022. Viewers, on the other hand, will have to wait a long time to see the next season. Hopefully, the creators see the audience’s interest and release the second season as soon as possible.