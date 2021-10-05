Top 20 Most Followed Person on Instagram in 2021

Instagram is one of the most famous social media platforms, and it has over 1 billion active users. It’s hugely popular in the world. We have seen several accounts, and the most liked posts on Instagram. Do you who is the most followed person on Instagram?

Top 20 Most Followed Person On Instagram

Here are the top 20 most-followed people on Instagram:

20. Kevin Hart (125m followers)

First, we have Kevin Hart, is an American stand-up comedian and actor. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has won several amateur comedy competitions.

And he is a very famous influencer. He uploads amazing pictures of him and some beautiful photos of his wife and kids.

19. Katy Perry (137m followers)

Next is Katy perry, one of the most successful pop artists. She has received various music awards, including four Guinness World Records, Five American Music Awards, and thirteen Grammy Award nominations.

Katy is very talented, beautiful, and has a pleasant personality that people like her a lot. Her account mostly shows the photos from her events and music videos, selfies, and normal pictures from her life.

18. Kourtney Kardashian (145m followers)

This is the first Kardashian on our list. She is an American media personality, model, and socialite. She became popular by doing many TV reality series like Filthy Rich, Keeping Up with the Kardashian, etc.

And we know that the Kardashian family is one of the most famous in the US. She uploads some of her hot and sexy photos and with her sisters, family as well.

17. Miley Cyrus (148m followers)

Next up is Miley Cyrus, a child-turn pop star giant. She has a pretty Instagram account with lots of cute photos.

Her account has lots of selfies, along with photos from her photoshoots and events, and she uses her account to tease new content and announcements.

16. Virat Kohli (158m followers)

Next, we have our first ‘Indian’, to take the spot in the top 20 most-followed people on Instagram. He is a cricket player ‘superstar’ Virat Kohli.

He is the current captain of the Indian national team. Kohli is one of the best batsmen.

15. Nicki Minaj (159m followers)

Most of the people on this list are musicians, and Nicki Minaj is the next one on our list.

She is a Trinidadian-born rapper and singer. And popularly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop. Her account has lots of pictures from her tours, events, her personal life, and photos of her fans too.

14. Neymar (162m followers)

Here we have our first footballer on the list, Neymar.

He is a Brazilian professional footballer and currently plays as a forward for League 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team. Neymar is regarded as the best football player in the world.

13. Jennifer Lopez (178m followers)

Jennifer Lopez is another talented musician on our list. She is not only a singer, but Jennifer is also an actor, and a dancer, as well. Jennifer is 50 years old and is a great inspiration for many generations.

Jennifer Lopez is also the first Latin actress to earn over 1 million dollars from a film. Which established her as the highest-paid Latin actress in Hollywood. You’ll see pictures of her music promotion, events, and behind the scenes from her Instagram account. She also shares a wide range of Story highlights from the events she attends.

12. Taylor swift (181m followers)

Next on our list is Taylor Swift, and she is one of the best leading contemporary recording artists, outstanding songwriter. Taylor Swift is also a great influencer, as she is one of the 12 women in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She shares shots of her from the performances, promotions of her latest work, along with selfies and personal life pictures.

11. Khloé Kardashian (187m followers)

We have our second Kardashian on the list. Khloe Kardashian is a successful American businesswoman, model, and socialite. Just like her sister, she became famous for the reality show about the Kardashian family. She instantly became popular just after the splendid success of the show.

She posts a lot of photos and videos about her business, activities, and life.

10. Kendall Jenner (193m followers)

Next, we have another successful model of the new generation, Kendall Jenner. She has done a lot of photoshoots for many magazine covers of Love and international Vogue.

Her Instagram account contains photos of her promotion, fashion works, selfies, and personal life

9. Justin Bieber (198m followers)

One of the biggest pop stars on the planet. And he is a young singer from Canada. His amazing gentle voice got him the leading award- Grammy.

He has a goofy Instagram account which is filled with funny pictures of his cartoon versions and videos, including photos of him hanging with other celebrity mates and prank videos of his friends.

8. Beyoncé (211m followers)

Next up we have Queen Bey, Beyonce. She is an American singer, performer, and dancer. She has sold over 178 million records, which makes her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Her account is pretty straightforward. Most of the photos are from her performances, photoshoots, with fans, and few personal life photos.

7. Kim Kardashian (257m followers)

The most famous Kardashian on the list, she is also an American model and businesswoman. In 2015, Kim was nominated for the 100 most influential people.

Kim Kardashian got her first solo Vogue cover on the Australian edition. Kim shares everything about her life, including her selfies, events she attends, photos with her fans and family, and some personal stuff.

6. Selena Gomez (266m followers)

Next up is another popular and cute musician and actress, Selena Gomez. She has earned many awards throughout her career. And is recognized as the Billboard Woman. In 2018, Selena was awarded the title UNICEF “Goodwill Ambassador”.

Just like a usual pop star, she uploads selfies, photos of her friends, performance photos, and a few political photos like women’s rights.

5. Ariana Grande (269m followers)

Our last music artist on our list is Ariana Grande, a global superstar. She is young and a famous singer, songwriter, actress, and the most followed female on Instagram. Her best five full-length albums have been certified platinum or higher by the RIAA.

Having passed 90 billion consumed streams, Ariana Grande is the most streamed female artist ever. Her Instagram account is full of pictures of her performing and meeting other celebs.

4. Lionel Messi (271m followers)

Next, we have the captain of Barcelona, FC, and the Argentinian national football team that is Lionel Messi. He is a six-time winner of the FIFA Best Men’s Player award.

Messi is one of the world’s most popular players. He posts shots of him playing, pictures of his friends, family, and life on his Instagram.

3. Dwayne Johnson (272m followers)

Our next personality on our list is a wrestler on our list is none other than Dwayne Johnson, known popularly known as ‘The Rock’. Star of WWE and now he is a world-famous actor. His Instagram account shows pictures of him working out in the gym, his family, and some photos of other celebrities.

2. Kylie Jenner (273m followers)

Next, we have the biggest female star on Instagram and have occupied the top position for the most-liked Instagram post. It’s none other than Kylie Jenner. She is an American model and a very successful businesswoman. Also, the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019.

She is the owner and founder of Kylie cosmetics. Kylie posts photos of her designer dresses, jewelry, her kids, and family.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (352m followers)

Now, we have reached our most followed person on Instagram. Cristiano is the Juventus forward and the captain of the national Portuguese team. He is one of the best footballers in the world.

His Instagram account has lots of family photos, shots of him playing football, and pictures of his wonderful experiences in his life.

He is the first person to reach the 200 million followers mark on Instagram.

Through this article, you’ll learn that fame can help you build up followers, but content quality also plays a major role in gaining followers.

