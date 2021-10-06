Top 20 Most Followed Person on Twitter in 2021

Twitter is one of the most popularly used social media platforms with over 322 million people user. And over 67 million people use Twitter every month. It’s a tough job to earn followers on Twitter since the competition is very tough. But these people have got on to the top of the charts. So, we have made a list of these people.

Top 20 Most Followed Person on Twitter

Given below is a list of the 20 most-followed accounts on Twitter.

Kicking off the @FallonTonight: Five Boroughs Edition from 850 feet above New York City at the Top of the Rock observation deck w/ @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyZFlip3 5G! #ad pic.twitter.com/DUFidu57m7 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 24, 2021

The very first person on our list is Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy is an American comedian, television host, and actor. He is popularly known for his work in Saturday Night Live as the cast member and also as the host of late-night talk shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and before that Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

His Twitter account is mostly filled with #tags, videos, and photos from his shows and the celebrities he met. He also shares pics and video promos.

Shakira Surfs Now (?!), and Other Surprises From the Most Googled Pop Star in America https://t.co/0aPXrd7ifW — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) October 5, 2021

Next on the list, we have our first singer, Shakira. She is a Colombian singer and songwriter. Shakira has been referred to as the “Queen of Latin music” and is a great versatile singer.

From her account, you’ll be able to see some music videos of her, teasers, photos of her, her family, and her husband.

He had he cracking up during our whole conversation and thank you so much for coming on #4DwithDemi 😂

Listen to the new episode with my link in bio! ✨🎧 https://t.co/deSod8AV8M — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 9, 2021

The next person is also a pop star, and she is Demi Lovato. She is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. Demi Lovato to prominence as Mitchie Torres in the musical TV film Camp Rock where she debuted her first song ‘This is me’.

Her Twitter activity stopped in 2019 following her constant trolls. But in 2020 her activity resumed, and it is being managed by her team. After some time, took over Handel. Demi’s account promotes her music, shares her photoshoots, and events.

As an ambassador for KONAMI's football game "eFootball ™️ 2022", I'm looking forward to the game coming to you for free on September 30th. Give it a try and have fun!#eFootball #FreeToPlay#ad pic.twitter.com/guHlyQQg1w — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 29, 2021

Here we have our first footballer on the list, Neymar.

He is a Brazilian professional footballer and currently plays as a forward for League 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team. Neymar is one of the best football players in the world.

Neymar posts photos and videos of him playing football, promotions, and some personal stuff.

16. Bill Gates (55.6m followers)

I'm incredibly excited about the new collaboration between @Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and @ENERGY to accelerate the adoption of next-generation clean technologies and build the net-zero economy: https://t.co/85aqtW8HCr — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 13, 2021

Next, we have the 65-year-old billionaire with a net worth of $124 billion and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates.

He held the title of the richest person in the world from 1995 to 2017.

Bill in his Twitter Handel tweets informative news articles and about his charity.

Getting back on my feet after my trip to French Polynesia 🇵🇫 !!!! Such a cool place ☀️🌊🏖👙 !!! pic.twitter.com/qU92oXeMwd — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Another pop star on the list is certainly not the last. It’s Britney Spears. An American singer, songwriter, and dancer. She is referred to as the “Princess of Pop”. To date, Britney has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Her Twitter account shares updates on her music, tours, behind the scenes, interviews, and personal posts.

Next up, we have another billionaire, CEO of Tesla, founder of SpaceX. Also, the second richest person in the world as of 2021. His net worth as of 2021 is $151 billion. Born and raised in South Africa, Elon faced many hardships before reaching where he is today.

In his Twitter Handel, he shares videos of space crafts, rockets, and his Tesla cars and so many electronic kinds of stuff.

15 years ago today, I released my 2nd album… FutureSex/LoveSounds. This album changed my life. Every album is a different chapter and special to me but, this one?? I don’t even know if I have the words. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/c7Ntd49hFK — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) September 8, 2021

Hugely successful solo artist Justin Timberlake is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Justin is known as one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He sold over 88 million records worldwide.

On his Twitter, Justin tweets about his work, life, opinions, and shares promotional stuff.

My @RareBeauty Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo is officially here! Y’all know I love a good, full brow, so I wanted to make it easy and look as natural as possible at the same time. Shop it now only @Sephora! ​https://t.co/h12TZIqjQP pic.twitter.com/Fx5ekjm0Bt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 3, 2021

Next up, we have our famous and cute musician and actress, Selena Gomez. She has earned many awards throughout her career. And is recognized as the Billboard Woman. In 2018, she was awarded the title UNICEF “Goodwill Ambassador”.

She is the 9th most influential woman on Twitter. Selena mostly promotes her music, acting, and her thoughts.

The world-famous businesswoman and TV personality on our list are Kim Kardashian. She is also an American model and producer. In 2015, Kim was nominated for the 100 most influential people. Kim Kardashian got her first solo Vogue cover on the Australian edition.

Kim is the owner of ‘KKW beauty’ and ‘Skims’ a shapewear brand. She’s the 4th most influential woman on Twitter. There is a lot of promotional stuff going on her Twitter account, particularly about KKW beauty and daily life updates.

Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala…lively, insightful and very bullish on India. pic.twitter.com/7XIINcT2Re — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2021

Our first politician on the list, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. Having been in power since 2014, his following has gone up and up. Also, he is the first Indian to reach 50m followers on Twitter and his account has never stopped growing.

His account shows posts exactly what you would expect from a politician. Mostly his account shares posts of campaigns for his party talks about issues affecting India and national updates.

I’ve been working on something for 3 years – it’s coming October 26th. Go to https://t.co/2LJmH1xhty to sign up and learn more. pic.twitter.com/jCs1GFqa2g — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 5, 2021

Next, we have our second talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres. She is also a writer and a producer Ellen DeGeneres started her career with a sitcom called ‘ Ellen’ and later in 2003 it changed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She is one of the most influential personalities in the world. Ellen shares good relations with many celebrities and public figures. Her account usually promotes her shows, shares funny videos and jokes.

The next person on the list is known for her musical versatility, that’s none other than Lady Gaga. An American singer and songwriter. She became popular when her first song ‘Just Dance’ was released and it started going crazy at dance clubs.

Despite the rising of many new pop stars, Lady Gaga maintained her spot on the top. She shares updates on her music and acting, along with some other activities on her feed.

see you tonight ! so excited for you to meet the rest of #teamariana #threehours https://t.co/WsYOxwkEgt — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 4, 2021

Ariana Grande, a sitcom star, turned into a pop sensation and a global superstar. She is young and a famous singer, songwriter, and actress. Her best five full-length albums have been certified platinum or higher by the RIAA.

Having passed 90 billion consumed streams, Ariana Grande is the most streamed female artist ever. Grande posts promotional and personal tweets, images, and messages on her Handel.

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021

Next on our list is Taylor Swift, one of the best leading contemporary recording artists, outstanding songwriters. She is also a great influencer, as she is one of the 12 women in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Also, the most influential person on Twitter according to our research.

She tweets her thoughts and posts about her events.

De volta a casa 🇵🇹👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hraQLRppgl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 5, 2021

Our only sportsperson on the list, also the 4th most influential person on Twitter Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the Juventus forward and the captain of the national Portuguese team. Arguably the best footballer on the planet.

Ronaldo posts about his games, brand, and photos of his family on his Twitter Handel.

get all your favorite looks from our #SAVAGEXFENTYshow collection NOW on https://t.co/GIq2RIYTpr pic.twitter.com/xvb7jvCced — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 1, 2021

Another Popstar joining our list is Rihanna. Barbarian singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman. Rihanna is the Grammy award winner known for her fierce style.

She also owns her beauty line Fenty Beauty

!!!ᗩᖇᗴ YOᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY TO ᑭᒪᗩY!!! It’s a 🍄TRIP🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening Dec 29 2021 @ The Theatre @ResortsWorldLV. Everything you need to know about tickets is at https://t.co/VNXmphRhJe #KATYPERRYPLAY pic.twitter.com/QMY0aPejUV — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2021

In the third place, we have Katy Perry, one of the most successful pop artists. She has received various music awards, including four Guinness World Records, Five American Music Awards, and thirteen Grammy Award nominations.

She is the 2nd most influential woman on Twitter. Katy uses her Twitter account to post her opinions and views rather than flooding her feed with promotional tweets.

The last singer on our list is Justin Bieber, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Justin hails from Canada. Because of his amazing gentle voice, he won the leading award- Grammy.

He is also the 7th most influential man on Twitter. His Twitter Handel is full of random thoughts and personal pictures.

Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I've loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you. pic.twitter.com/SEXc9jMXPl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2021

Occupying the first place on our list, we have the Former American President Barack Obama. The most followed person on Twitter. Barack Obama is the most loved president in America.

He connects with the people. And has a special bond with them. Barack Obama even has a good relationship with public figures. Just like every politician, his account is also about political messages, updates from charity events.

I hope you’ll find the above article useful. Let us know in the comment what are your thoughts on the most followed person on Twitter.

