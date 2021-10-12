MS Dhoni Won’t Charge Any Fee for Mentoring of Indian Team in T20 World Cup: Ganguly

Our former team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be charging any fee to coach the Indian cricket team throughout this month’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, according to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on the 12th of October, Tuesday.

The BCCI declared the team for the super, which begins on the 17th of October, and brought in the legendary former team captain as a mentor last month.

Ganguly stated, “Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team.” Dhoni, aged 40, stepped down by retiring from international cricket the year before, with his final match for India being the 2019 World Cup semi-final’s loss to New Zealand.

Dhoni is thought to have been brought in because of his expertise in devising near-perfect white ball techniques. On the 10th of October, Sunday, he led his men, the Chennai Super Kings, here to the IPL finals.

The mysterious wicketkeeper-batter led India to 2 world titles, the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup in India, making him among one of the most successful captains in Indian sporting history.

The reserved player’s withdrawal, declared through an Instagram post on the 15th of August, the year before, caught the cricket world off guard, and he hasn’t uttered about it since.

Sakshi posted a video on her Instagram account in which the Chennai Super Kings team has been seen going back to their Travelodge and everyone is celebrating their victory.

The cricketers are seen commemorating with their family members, emotionally hugging them. Although we can see Ravindra Jadeja hugging his daughter Nidhyana at first, Ziva can later is shown running up to her daddy Dhoni, hugging him securely and speaking with him.

We’ve all seen Ziva applauding from the seats for her father, MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni had also shared a video on his Instagram account earlier on the 16th of April, 2018, wherein Ziva could be seen using her powerful influence to persuade one of Dhoni’s friends to get her papa off the pitch so she could hug him.

