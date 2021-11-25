Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 9 Latest Release, Plot, and Preview!

Mushoku Tensei is a Japanese light novel series written by Rifujin na Magonote. The series deal with a story of a man who has lost his job and excitement about living. The man died out of distress and challenging life. The protagonist reincarnates in a different world, which is known as the world of fantasy. There he keeps his expectation and memory to enjoy a good life alive. The man was determined to enjoy his life without regrets. An idea of the storyline of the show is from the novel.

Sploiers to the series Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 Episode 9

The show opens where a protagonist died in a vernacular accident, following his rebirth in a world of fantasy. The fantasy world is all about magics and vows where people learn the lesson and avoid repeating their mistakes.

Episode 8 of the series highlights the protagonist’s breakthrough, whereas he follows the instruction given to him, which will help him reunite with Lillia and Aisha. He reached the kingdom of Shironne and sent Roxy a letter. Roxy was working in the kingdom of Shironne as a teacher, and she helped Aisha get out of trouble. The protagonist was advised to hide his identity from everyone he knew.

Episode nine of the series will stream the evil plans of the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Shironne. Rudeus will be noticed falling victim to Pax’s tricks and will also save Roxy from being arrested.

The release date for season 2, episode 9 of the series: Mushoku Tensei.

Mushoku Tensei has announced the arrival of its latest episode on 29th November 2021. The latest episode will be titled “the birth of my little sister.”

The show will be available for its viewers to view Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Episode 9 of season 2 will also arrive online on Funimation. The time slot allotted for the streaming of the series varies as per the location of the viewers.