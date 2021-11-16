Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Mushoku Tensei season 2 episode 8 is arriving soon; refer below to know more!

Mushoku Tensei season 2
image source - dualshockers.com

Mushoku Tensei is a Japanese fictional series based on a novel. The series falls under the genre of fantasy written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote and Shirotaka. The show is published by the Media Factory and also appears in the magazine named Monthly Comic Flapper. The series runs with exciting content that describes an ordinary life of a common person. 

The plot of the series revolves around an unemployed man who has lost all his hope for a happy and peaceful life. After falling victim to misery and poverty, the man died and reincarnated in a fantasy world, keeping his memory to live a happy life alive. The idea of the story attracts the crowd as many could relate to it. As soon as the series came up with its first episode, people enjoyed watching it and desired more. 

Plot summary: 

Hikikomori is the protagonist in the play who has no goal or purpose in life. He spent his life with sadness and complaints and passed away, leaving all hope in life. The man died in an accident, but later, the audience can see you turn in the series with the rebirth of the man. The man appeared again, but he existed in a different world of fantasy with the name Rudeus Greyrat. Getting the chance to live again, the protagonist tries to compensate for the mistake he made before. 

The arrival of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 8:

The latest episode of the series is titled “Route Selection.” The makers of the show have announced the launch of its latest episode on November 22, 2021. The show will stream on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN; the show’s time slot varies depending on the platform it is being cast. 

Review from the audience:

Many of the viewers enjoyed watching the anime as the storyline is simple. One can easily relate to it; the story also gives a meaningful message to lead a life with a purpose because we might not be lucky as Mushoku to get the second chance. Grab your seats to watch the upcoming episode!

