Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Updates and Release Date Rumors

Imagine! You wake up one day and you have the power to kickstart a completely new life in a ”Fantasy” world this time, and all your memory from your real-world stays intact as it is.

Does that make your mind wander? And don’t tell me it isn’t a chill of fun to undergo an experience like this. This is where your mind needs to meet Mushoku Tensei. Rudy, reborn, sets off on a journey that witnesses his potential, bravery, and compassion.

So far, Mushoku Tensei has one season with a total of 11 episodes covering it. The premiere of the show was in January 2021 which was initially planned for 2020.

But again, you know who the real culprit was behind the delay right? The Pandemic. Curse it with all your might.

Anywho, after Season 1 struck, it was a massive success and the reviews were inclined to the positive side. Soon after, the second season saw a confirmation making its way.

Should we find out?

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 – Release Date Out?

Dance and Scream because Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is officially confirmed. However, there are a few things you need to be aware of.

March 22nd was when the announcement was dropped on Twitter. After the grand success of the first season, this was sort of expected.

Mushoku Tensei Part 2 is going to be the new name of the anime. This time, it’s gonna be a ”Part 2” of Season 1 which will follow the story. The announcement of the show was done outright on Twitter about how it’s gonna commence in July 2021.

Mushoku Tensei will return for its second cour in July 2021. #MushokuTensei #無職転生 pic.twitter.com/dTz4eeyBDl — Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (@MushokuTensei) March 21, 2021

Well, seems like there was a hidden message after all because soon later, there was another update.

From July 2021, it was shifted to October 2021. This was in regards to Production issues that are coming in the way, the actual causes are still unknown. This time there will a total of 23 episodes.

Episode 12th of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will be out in October 2021, from where we are seeing it. Season One already had 11 episodes.

Here is what the official post on Twitter read.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 2nd-Cour

Scheduled for October 2021! ✨More: https://t.co/sY2zHGELCg pic.twitter.com/Hb61H4REzD — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 19, 2021

Fans were left mid-way ever since the slice-in dates happened, however, certainly the upcoming season is gonna be worth it.

Clarity – Season 2 or Part 2?

Well, Part 2 of Mushoku Tensei will only see a continuation of Season 1. Therefore, no news about Season 2 yet.

Going by the sources and the reports, Season 2 and Season 3 is likely but not confirmed. Since the anime has 26 light novels, so expecting these seasons isn’t much of a surprise.

The question however should be, WHEN?