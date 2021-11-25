My Hero Academia Famous Manga Series Characters Review! Latest Episodes and many more to know!

My Hero Academia is a series-based superhero-based show that is considered one of the best manga series that got famous just after casting its first episode. The series came up with its first episode on 3rd April 2016. Adventure, Science fantasy, and tragedy are the crucial elements in the series.

The plot is written by Kohei Horikoshi, following the direction of Kenji Nagasaki, Tomo Okubo and Masahiro Mukai. The animations and the creative team of the show presented the show in such a manner highly appreciated by the viewers. The demand for the show increases and thus it one of the biggest reasons that the show is running till date.

My hero Manga is a teen television show, casting Daiki Yamashita, Kenta Miyake, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji, Aoi Yuki, Ryo Hirohashi, Toshiki Masuda, Marina Inoue, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Junichi Suwabe, Koki Uchiyama, Akio Otsuka, Kohei Amasaki, Aki Ogasawara, Koji Okino, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Miho Sakurazaka, and Wataru Hatano.

The show deals with a student who inherits a supernatural power after he saves a bully from an opposite evil character. The power which the boy inherits permits him to join a school for his higher academic training to be a Hero.

The latest episode of My Hero Academia: Season 5, Episode 25.

Season 5 Episode 25 will be the concluding episode of the series and excites the emotions of fans. According to the report, it aired worldwide for 26 weeks and is about to conclude mid or late September.

The arrival date for the latest episode is confirmed to be on 25th September. The time slot of the show will vary according to the location of the viewer.

The series will air its latest episode on its original network named ytv and NTV. The English version of the show will be available on Funimation and Toonami in October.