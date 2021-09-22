My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Renewed: Release Date Updates

Viewers have already sought a sequel to the newly released My Unorthodox Life, and Netflix has consented to renew Season 2 of the show.

My Unorthodox Life has already risen to the top 10 most-watched Netflix series in less than a month after its launch. Julia Haart, the 50-year-old chief executive officer of Elite World Group, the world’s largest modeling agency, which represents top models such as Naomi Campbell, is the subject of the episode. Julia’s day-to-day life is closely followed by viewers as she and her second husband, Silvio Scaglia, the current chairman of the World Elite Group, help their oldest three children through the ups and downs of their twenties.

Here’s the first season’s trailer:

My Unorthodox Life Renewed For Season 2

Yes, the second season of My Unorthodox Life has been renewed. The news was announced on September 21, 2021, and fans are excited to see what happens in the next season. “It’s Official, SEASON 2 of My Unorthodox Life is coming to Netflix!” Batsheva Haart captioned a photo on Instagram with the announcement of Season 2’s renewal. Thank you so much for all your [love] and support #myunorthodoxlife”

Here’s the post:

When Will My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Be Released?

Only that the show had been renewed for a second season was revealed. However, no estimated dates were given. Nevertheless, we will soon be able to hear anything. You can binge-watch the first season of the show on Netflix while you wait for the second season to be aired.

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life: Cast

Many famous faces are expected to return if the series is renewed for a second season. Julia Haart, Silvio Scaglia, and their four children, Batsheva, Miriam, Shlomo, and Aron, are set to return. Robert Brotherton, who acts as the COO of Elite Model World, is also expected to be back.

Plot: What is it going to be about?

My Unorthodox Life’ is about many things, but the most essential aspect is that it is about one lady rather than the entire community. It’s more about a lady who has been bound by traumatic past events and decides to break free and make a name for herself as a successful fashion designer in America. The goal of this reality show is to illustrate what it’s like to live with mental illness while yet retaining a sense of normalcy.

Julia’s narrative is about “defiance, strength, and freedom.” She stated that “, “The show is not about my past, it’s about my present.”

She continued, “The purpose of everything I do is to help build an army of women to become financially independent. Because to me, that’s not having to ask permission — being able to live on your own and support yourself. That’s freedom. And that’s the goal.”

Julia and her family, particularly her children, will be exploring new changes in their life in the forthcoming season.

