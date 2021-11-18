My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 318 is coming on?

My Wife Is A Demon Queen is an ongoing animated series written by Rong Rong Dw. The show’s story is taken from the Manga comic, and it falls under the genre of Adventure, Fantasy, Romance, and Webtoons. The series came up with lots of its episodes which was liked and praised by its audience. Seeing the interest of the viewers’ makers of the show get motivated and try their best to satisfy their desire. It is a very popular animation series making its space on the list of top-rating shows.

Spoilers to the latest episode of the show:

The latest episode will reveal the reality behind the Demon Tribe, whereas the royal family, on the other hand, will continue to have fun. Sohpisas was working on the issue of the brother of Xiang Ye. Xiang Ye will acknowledge this in the coming episode. We will also find that Sophisas brother will escape from the Demon Tribe and will later be found dead. Sophisas will remain unaware of the news of their brother died. Xiang Ye will be seen disturbed by the thoughts of the past and will notice that Sophisas is happy. Later in the show, it will be revealed that Xiang Ye will admit that Yi Bei is correct and will remain close to Sophisas. The crew aim to find Sophie Sack, the brother of the Sophisas who resembles Xiang Ye.

When and where chapter 318 will arrive.

The latest chapter of the show “My Wife Is A Demon Queen” will appear on 21 November 2021. The viewers will be able to watch the episode online on different websites. The chapters are released in couplets every Sunday. The schedule might change for the upcoming episode. The makers will be up with the spoiler before coming up with the original episode.

