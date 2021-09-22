Netflix Lupin Season 3: Release Date, Cast and Plot

Lupin is a French series based on Maurice Leblanc’s Arséne Lupin Gentleman-Thief novels. The first part of the series was released in the first month of 2021. After a break of 5 months, the second part was released on Netflix in June 2021.

Sy commented of Assane’s quest that “It’s not totally ended.” He further mentioned that Assane’s hunt has completed the majority of the work, but it is not complete. When episode 10 was concluded, there were still some unanswered questions.

The end of season 2 and the upcoming season 3 has left most of the fans in doubt about the plot of season 3, with its release date and the cast that we might expect in the next season.

Release Date of Lupin

Following a journalist’s tip, Omar Sy confirmed the show’s renewal on Twitter, adding, “We can’t hide anything from you. Part 3 of the Lupin saga has been confirmed!”

Lupin part 1 arrived in January 2021 with 5 episodes and part 2 in June 2021. However, there is no official date announced for season 3; some are expecting it to be released somewhere in mid of 2022.

The Cast

There were not many deaths or cast-changing scenes in the last part of Lupin. So we can expect the regular cast to be present in the upcoming season. We’ll see Sy as fan-favorite Assane. Then we have Antoine Gouy as Assane’s best friend Benjamin, Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Etan Simon as Assane’s and Claire’s son Raoul, Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem. We can also expect to see Fargass Assandé in the flashbacks as Babakar ( Assane’s father).

Moreover, Given that Part 2 seemed to wrap up the plot involving Assane endeavoring revenge for his dad, it is doubtful whether Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini and Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini will return. The confusion is because of the unresolved issues between Assane and Julliette, the daughter of Hubert. (played by Clotilde Hesme)

Apart from them, we can expect some new faces too in accordance with George-Kay.

The Plot of Lupin Season 3

The storyline seemed to be concluded in the last season, yet Lupin Season 3 is already underway. It has left fans in guessing what the third season would bring. Since the last part wrapped up the story very much, the creators are looking for a different plot for the upcoming season.

According to kay, they are seeking a story that reuses a book they’ve already seen once but this time from a different perspective and with other aspects. In an interview with Variety, he also promised the audience that he’ll create a new adventure that will continue from there, unsettling Assane even more.

He further added that it’ll be “the story of this family man who just happens to be a kind of superhero in his spare time.” Some new and interesting roles, serious thrills, and complexities will also be added in season 3.