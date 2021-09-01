Netflix Picks up Global Rights to the Latest Installment of Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leatherface is about to fire up his beloved chainsaw once more. And it’s heading to Netflix this time.

Legendary Pictures, which is producing the horror picture, has given the streaming platform the global distribution rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Thomas Devlin wrote the script, which was directed by David Blue Garcia. Fede Alvarez of Don’t Breathe is one of the producers. Alvarez is no stranger to remaking classic horror films; he filmed a remake of The Evil Dead just a few years ago.

According to THR, the planned sequel will start up where Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel’s first film left off. (It appears to be similar to the most recent Halloween.) A long time has passed since the events of the first film, and a long-dormant Leatherface reappears. Among the cast members are Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Sarah Yarkin, and Moe Dunford.

The first Tobe Hooper picture was released in 1974, and it is widely credited with establishing the trend of severe, visceral horror as a popular form of entertainment. Leatherface, a cannibalistic serial killer, and his twisted family became terror icons. Leatherface inspired a wave of renowned masked killers like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees, despite not being a slasher (slashing requires a knife, not a big chainsaw).

The original picture was made for less than $300,000, but it grossed $30 million at the box office when it was released. In 1970s dollars, that’s a lot of money. Despite being outlawed in some places for being “obscene,” it went on to become one of the most profitable films ever filmed. It is still considered to be one of the most influential horror films of all time. Hooper went on to direct Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot and Poltergeist, which led to a long and profitable career in horror filmmaking.

Before being reproduced for the first time in 2003 for New Line Cinema, the original film spawned multiple sequels of different quality. That version was likewise a huge hit. The success of the 2003 remake sparked a remake boom of horror films from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as the so-called “torture porn” genre, which featured films like Saw and Hostel. When the new Texas Chainsaw appealed to a young audience in the same way that the original did 30 years before, it produced its own sequels. The first was Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, released in 2006. Following New Line’s departure from the series, Lionsgate stepped in to fill the void.

Following New Line’s departure from the series, Lionsgate stepped in to fill the void. Texas Chainsaw 3D and Leatherface were the sequels to the original 1974 film.

Originally, Ryan and Andy Tohill, the couple behind The Dig, were set to direct. However, they were replaced by Garcia after a week of filming. We should see the next Texas Chainsaw Massacre instalment anytime this year, as filming began between late 2020 and early 2021. Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season. So here’s everything we know about the Texas Chainsaw Massacare coming to netflix. Follow us for more updates on your favorite shows.

