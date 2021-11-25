Netflix’s Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date! & What to Expect?

Japanese series developed on the manga based on the same name written and illustrated by Koyohary Gotouge, Demon Slayer, is currently running its second season. The first season consisting of 26 episodes premiered in Japan back in April 2019 and ran until September 2019. The manga is immensely famous all around the world and since its premiere in 2019, the fans including me were waiting for Season 2.

Demon Slayer Season 2: When Did It Release?

The second season of Demon Slayer started the course of its episode from October 10, so far 6 episodes of the season have been released. The last, Episode 6 was released on 21 November 2021. With episode 7, the show will be reaching a conclusion for the Mugen Train Arc.

Demon Slayer Season 2: When Will Episode 7 Release?

The seventh episode of Demon Slayer Season 2 will be airing on November 28, 2021. The episodes have been scheduled to release every consecutive Sunday, and thus 28th November will mark the arrival of the seventh episode. Therefore, mark your calendars. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix.

Demon Slayer Season 2: What Happened In Episode 6?

Though only 5 days have passed since the release of Episode 6, it is better to recap what happened last time. In the last episode, we saw the end of Enmu’s terror. The passengers were finally saved, but it resulted in Tanjiro getting hurt quite badly. In the following events, we see one of the most unexpected and exciting fights of the show. Reguko goes against Akaza and offers him multiple chances to become a demon and increase his abilities. Despite this, Rengoku refuses the offers and gives his best being a monster. The result of the fight is yet to be known, making episode 7 a much-awaited episode of the second season.

Demon Slayer Season 2: Where Can You Stream It?

The second season of the anime is available to stream on multiple OTT platforms including Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.