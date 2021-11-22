Netflix’s Latest Comings of the Week! You Shouldn’t miss!

Netflix is expanding its program with new series and films in November and December 2021. The series highlights include the fourth season of the reality show ” Selling Sunset ” and season 5 of the animated series ” F is for Family ” at the end of November. In terms of films, the sci-fi thriller “Freaks – They Look Like Us,” the drama “The Death Penalty,” and the dramedy “The Last Shift” will start in November.

Here are some new arrivals on Netflix that you should not miss this week.

1) ‘Masters of the Universe Revelation: Part 2’ on November 23, 2021

The show revolving around the epic of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe debuted back on July 23, with a set of five episodes. At the end of Season 1, we witnessed He-Man and Skeletor fighting fiercely. And it seemed that they were killed in the battle. But they are not dead yet.

Part 2 of the ‘Masters of the Universe Revelation: Part 2’ returns to Netflix on November 23, 2021.

2) Selling Sunset Season 4 on November 24, 2021

The long-awaited Selling Sunset Season 4 will be coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The renewal was confirmed by Netflix back in March when the show was renewed for two more seasons.

The fourth season will mark the arrival of new cast members. Don’t forget to binge-watch the show on November 24 on Netflix.

3) F is For Family Season 5 on November 25, 2021

The dysfunctional family of Murphys is returning back with the fifth season on Netflix. With Season 5, the show goes closer towards its end.

Created by Bill Burr, the show was previously nominated for two PrimeTime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in 2017 and 2019.

4) Jonas Brothers: Family Roast on November 23, 2021

The Jonas Brothers are returning to TV with a bang on Thanksgiving. The roast will be hosted by SNL’s Kenan Thompson and features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, and much more.

If you are someone who loves the format of a ROAST, then this one is undoubtedly for you. Jonas Brothers: Family Roast will premiere on Netflix on November 23, 2021, just when Thanksgiving knocks on our doors.

5) A Castle for Christmas on November 26, 2021

In the ThanksGiving theme, another Christmas-themed movie will be released on Netflix. A Castle for Christmas starring Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields in leads will release on Netflix this Friday, November 26, 2021.

The movie is directed by Mary Lamber. While Ally Carter and Kim Beyer-Johnson act as the writer behind the film.