Netflix’s Money Heist has teamed up with Spotify to offer special playlists for the show is characters as the second half. Prior to Netflix’s acquisition of the show in December 2017 for international distribution. It premiered on Spanish television in May 2017.

“The Professor” (Alvaro Morte), a mysterious known as “The Professor” and his gang. Who individually go by the names of important towns as aliases. They undertake a series of seemingly impossible heists in La Casa de Papel. A crime drama that still exists in Spain.

When Spotify and Netflix collaborated to produce a Lucifer-themed playlist in July, it marked the first time the two firms had worked together on anything. Because the Money Heist series is most known for the hymn “Bella Ciao,” Spotify should have little trouble adding new music to the melancholy Money Heist collection. Thanks to Spotify, viewers can now tell which characters in the criminal thriller, starring Jack Spears, have musical interests that are similar to their own. Streamers will be able to see the second episode of Season 5 on December 3rd.

Money Heist Characters: A Spotify Playlist

The second half of Money Heist’s last season, which has been split into two parts, will be available on December 3rd. Now that Money Heist’s season finale is just around the corner, Spotify is letting fans listen to character-specific playlists. The Professor, Stockholm, Lisbon, Marseille, and Alicia Sierra are all represented in the nine playlists now available.

