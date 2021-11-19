Netflix’s Storybots Laugh, Learn & Sing is Coming on? Watch the Preview!

Netflix has been in the business of content production for a long time now, and the streaming giant has never failed to engage every age group of its audience with its shows. But to this date, there was something that went missing on the streaming platform. A series dedicated to children in their early learning age, mainly toddlers. With the upcoming children’s entertainment series ‘StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing’, Netflix dives into targeting a much younger audience than usual. If you are a parent and want to make your child learn the basics of alphabets and similar educative knowledge, then this show is for you.

‘StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing’ Is There A Plot To The Series?

Despite being a show developed for a group of audiences who won’t understand plots and storyline, the new Netflix show has a dedicated plot. The story as revealed will be revolving around three robots, Beep, Boon, and Bing. Moreover, joining them in supporting roles will be two other robots, Bo and Bang. These five will take the children through an interactive and fun learning journey and help them learn the alphabet with ease. The show will have singing, songs, and tunes added in the background to make it more interactive.

‘StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing’ When & Where To Watch?

If the details mentioned earlier regarding the new Netflix production intrigued you to have a glimpse of the show, it would be a piece of excellent news for you that the show is already streaming on Netflix since November 16. The show has got enough good reviews so far, making it essential for your child. The show is a production of Netflix and is only available on the streaming platform with a subscription all around the world.

Moreover, Netflix has a bunch of content that is not suitable for children. The shows and movies have immensely dark action scenes, killings, and love-making scenes that are not advised to be watched by children at such an early age. If you have a similar doubt about giving your child access to Netflix, you don’t have to think a lot. Netflix has a specific category dedicated to children. You can also make kids profile where your child will only see content that is rated PG 13. In short, Netflix has made the jobs of parents all around the world quite easier.