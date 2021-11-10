Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun: Season 2’- Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything Else You Need to Know

The show has taken the world of the binge-watchers by a storm ever since its arrival in July, 2020. It is safe to say that ‘Warrior Nun’ will be returning soon on Netflix. Read further to know all the deets!

Release Date- When will the New Season Air?

Ever since the arrival of the first season of the show, viewers have been waiting restlessly for the next season to come. But we have to remember that “all good things take time” and like all good things, ‘Warrior Nun’ will also take its sweet time to air.

All philosophy aside, the second season is being speculated to arrive on Netflix by the end of this year or at the beginning of 2022. The show’s production came to halt owing to the pandemic but it is known to be resumed and so we will soon get to watch our beloved series. Although Netflix has not released a trailer or even a teaser.

‘Warrior Nun: Season 2’ Cast- Who all Made the Cut?

I believe it is okay to assume that most of the Season 1 cast would be making it back to Season 2 and those include the following-

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith Kristina Tonter-Young as Sister Beatrice Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent Sylvia de Fanti as Mother Superion

Apart from these seven, Emilio Sakraya might be expected to make an appearance in the future episodes.

‘Warrior Nun: Season 2’ Plot- What to Expect from the New Season?

Ever since the revelation of Adriel’s true self to the world, it is safe to say that the next season will involve AVa and her fellow sisters fighting his army of demons and hopefully saving Shotgun Mary along the way.

The mean cliffhanger and the ending to the show has definitely left the fans with a lot of questions concerning the whereabouts of Michael and JC and also how Ava plans to fight Adriel.

Some serious action can also be expected when the sisters figure out that The Order of the Cruciform Sword is based on a lie perpetrated by Father Vincent and his utter betrayal

Despite the hint from the actors, we’ll have to wait to find out what really happens.