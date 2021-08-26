New Miniseries: Maya and the Three Release Date Update

Maya and the Three Release Date is out Y’all and It’s time for Netflix and Chill again!

Netflix, for quite some time, has been on the backfoot for serving the line-ups and new content. Nah, we don’t blame you Netflix, we know it’s the Pandemic!

But still, the way the streaming service has managed and continued to put the dose of entertainment out there for folks like us who literally live on Netflix. But hey, it’s never enough, to be honest.

The wonderful and mind-blowing animated series is coming right on top for us on and as you know by now, it’s called Maya and the Three.

Coming this Fall, ladies, and gentlemen and you have to be ready to welcome the excitement of all sorts. Trust me, this isn’t the show that you would want to miss because it has some serious voice actors lined up.

Under the direction of Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the show will feature Maya, Aztec, and Inca featuring their Caribbean culture all this while. Mexoplis and Tangent Animation are the ones handling the production of the show.

Maya and the Three has a ‘Release Date’ Yet?

From where we see, the answer currently to the question is a blend of yes and no.

Netflix has announced the show will commence this coming fall but the dates, aren’t out yet. So, an official announcement awaits.

Here is the Official Teaser from Netflix.

Cast Details!

Expect some of the best Latino voices from Hollywood who will be featuring for Maya and the Three.

Time to roll.

Here is the full list of cast members who you will see in the Netflix miniseries

Zoe Saldana as Maya – Seen/Heard in Avatar

Hailey Hermida as Coralia – Seen/Heard in Klaus

Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi – Seen/Heard in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Wyclef Jean as Gran Brujo – Seen/Heard in Be Cool

Gael Garcia Bernal as The Jaguar Triplets – Seen/Heard in Y Tu Mamá También

JY Tu Mamá También as God of Bats – Seen/Heard in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Rosie Perez as Goddess of Gators – Seen/Heard in White Men Can’t Jump

Rita Moreno as Ah Puch – Seen/Heard in West Side Story

Cheech Marin as God of Storm / God of Wind – Seen/Heard in Up in Smoke

Allen Maldonado as Rico – Seen/Heard in The Last O.G.

Eric Bauza as God of Jungle Animals – Seen/Heard in Transformers: Robots in Disguise

Carolina Ravassa as Barbarian Princess – Seen/Heard in The Affair

Jorge R. Gutiérrez – Seen/Heard in Elena of Avalor

Isabela Merced as Widow Queen – – Seen/Heard in Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Danny Trejo as God of Earthquakes – Seen/Heard in Machete

Alfred Molina as Lord Mictlan – Seen/Heard in Frida

Diego Luna as Zatz – Seen/Heard in Rogue One

Queen Latifah as Gran Bruja – Seen/Heard in Hairspray

Kate del Castillo as Lady Micte – Seen/Heard in The Book of Life

Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu – Seen/Heard in The Nut Job

Carlos Alazraqui as God of Dark Magic – Seen/Heard in Happy Feet

Chelsea Rendon as Goddess of Tattoos – Seen/Heard in Vida

From the names, you can totally infer that I was being serious.