NTA NEET 2021 Entrance Exam Result Date, Final Answer Key and Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), which has been known as the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GOI), as an individual, independent, and self-sustaining prestigious testing organization for undertaking efficient, credible, and world quality tests to evaluate candidates’ expertise for admittance to top-ranked institutions of higher learning.

The National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 conducted by NTA results are likely to be released this month.

On the 15th of October, the preliminary NEET answer key was issued, and applicants were given a 3-day opportunity to register concerns.

Students may anticipate the results at https://neet.nta.nic.in shortly, since the time to dispute the NEET answer key has already closed.

The NTA has previously extended the deadline for correcting online applications for the 2021 entrance test, allowing applicants to make changes to their registration forms till the 14th of October.

On the 12th of September, test centers around the country held the undergraduate entrance exam.

By paying a cost of Rs 1,000 for each question, applicants can contest the answer key. The complaints submitted by the pupils will be verified by a team of topic experts.

The NTA said, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.”

“Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. No challenge will be entertained after 17 October 2021 (09:00 P.M.)”.

The official answer key as well as NEET result 2021 are due later in the month. The NTA will disclose the names of all India toppers including the NEET results.

How to Download NEET 2021 Result?

The following are the steps to obtain the NEET result for the year 2021:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in To get the result, click the link. Log in using your application no. /roll no., password, and birth date. Download the NEET report card

NEET is a nationwide entrance test for medicinal, dentistry, AYUSH, veterinarian, pharmacy, and life science graduate programs.

Oof. The exam is believed to be a little tough.

We’d like to know how were your exams and how much you expect to score this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

