One Piece Episode 998 is scheduled to air in the near future.

For over a decade, fans have followed a group of adventurers on their quest to find the eponymous jewel in the action-adventure anime “One Piece.” Straw Hat or Monkey D. Luffy To be the King of the Pirates, Luffy desires to be like his hero from childhood, Blackbeard.

He is also the captain of the Red-Haired Pirate Crew-Skanks. His journey is chronicled in the show. The Straw Hats Pirates are formed as he begins his perilous adventure, with the help of a ragtag group of fierce mercenaries.

Their help has now launched his search for the titular treasure, but he quickly learns that it would be much more difficult than he had thought. Discover all you need to know about the upcoming anime, which debuted on October 20th, 1999.

One Piece episode 998 will be shown in the near future.

Episode 998 of ‘One Piece,’ titled ‘Zeus’ Treason?! The Cornered Nami!,’ will premiere on November 7th, 2021. Toei Animation Studio animated the film, with screenplays written by Shoji Yonemura and directed by Tatsuya Nagamine, Khei Kureta, and Aya Komaki. The soundtrack was composed in collaboration by Kohei Tanaka and Shir Hamaguchi.

Where can you see the whole of One Piece season 9 episode 998 in English dub?

You can watch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation. You can also watch the program at Crunchyroll.com. New Zealanders and Australians may catch up on the latest episodes on Animelab. If you are located in Scandinavia, you may watch the show on Wakanim. You may watch action-adventure anime on Netflix Japan, One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, and Anime Digital Network.

Below you can find One Piece episode 998 spoilers to avoid!

The Queen wonders how the attackers have come this far while Zoro eats them all. Despite the fact that he is outnumbered, he easily disposes of his opponents with a single clean stroke. As Eustass “Captain” Kid joins his enemies in a vicious thrashing, Queen learns about Zoro and Marco the Phoenix.

The Candy Maiden is being utilized against Marco as he fights in Perospero’s domain against a former Warlord. Kaido’s men suffer as a result of his poor attempt since he misses his intended objective.

The truth is, Perospero has allied with Marco and purposely misfired on his mission. Thus, the Animal Kingdom Pirates have found themselves in a difficult situation. Akazaya Nine is ready to meet Luffy with Kaido at his side while Shinji is on the verge of saving Momonosuke. In episode 998, Zoro will confront a worthy opponent after proving himself supremely efficient thus far. Meanwhile, Luffy may have to face Kaido and Akazaya Nine.