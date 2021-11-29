One Piece Red: What Every Fan Must Know About The Film

To the delight of “One Piece” fans, a new film is about to be it. Shanks le Roux will be in the spotlight.

If he makes very few appearances, Shanks still stands out as one of the most popular characters in the series. In Japan, One Piece Red, a film in his honour, will be released on August 6, 2022.

A Worldwide Success

One Piece Episode 1000 aired Sunday, November 21, 2021, in theatres. An excellent opportunity for the fans to meet again. The latter thus gathered en masse to discover this long-awaited projection. And yet, they do not seem disappointed.

It is, therefore, one more box for the most popular animated series in history! On the Web, everyone talks about nothing more than that. One Piece is a manga created by Eiichiro Oda. It was first published in 1997 and adapted into an animated version two years later.

Very quickly, he met with enormous success, creating a worldwide craze. Once launched, impossible to pick up. We, therefore, follow the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who dreams of becoming the pirate king. His particularity? A stretchy body made of rubber.

On his way, he then meets several characters who decide to accompany him in his quest. We find Zoro, his right arm, Nami, the navigator, or even Chopper, the doctor. But the one who gave him the desire to travel the oceans is Shanks, a character whose next film will be dedicated.

One Piece Red: Shank Will Be Revealed

Following the broadcast of episode 1000 of the series, the producers have made a huge announcement. A new film is about to be released. Called One Piece Red, it will honour one of the most popular characters of the saga. You will understand. It is, therefore, Shanks le Roux.

Why is the man in the black cape so successful despite his weak presence? Quite simply because it inspires the main character. If Monkey D. Luffy decides to travel the seas, it is in large part thanks to him! He also offers him his straw hat to motivate him.

A good that the boy will never leave again. He takes the most excellent care of it. The future pirate king idolizes his elder, whom he hopes to face one day. Shanks is the captain of the Roux crew and, above all, one of the four most powerful pirates in the world. See you on August 6, 2022, to discover One Piece Red.