One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date: Will It Be Even There?

One Punch Man Season 3 is coming back? How about finding it out?

The last season of the show was a huge success and hence, left fans excited. They can’t help but wonder what Season 3 has in store for them.

Most importantly, when will it be out there for the fans?

With the second season hitting us back in 2019, it has been quite some time. The ardent wait of fans is totally understandable and hence, we are here to sort this out for you. Keep reading.

However, on a side note, there’s have been very few talks that have been going on for One Punch Man Season 3 making it a reason of concern.

The confirmation of One Punch Man Season 3 yet awaits confirmation. However, this isn’t helping a lot to anime enthusiasts who are so eagerly awaiting some news about the upcoming season.

The first season and its success of the One Punch Man were primarily because of Shingo Natsume, who was the producer of the show. For Madhouse, this wasn’t a huge project, and ever since the unavailability of Shingo Natsume, Madhouse didn’t feel the need to proceed with One Punch Man.

But hey let’s be positive here!

The show’s discontinuation has also not been announced. At least, there’s still hope.

In between the first and second season of the show, there was a gap of four long years. Therefore, this time isn’t a surprise either. So, looking at the probability, 2023 could be year One Punch Season 3 to hit off.

J.C Staff Studio, the producers of the show have been quiet about the news.

The Plot!

One Punch Man is a world of his own that has superheroes, supervillains, and kaiju, the monstrous one.

Saitama is a superhero awaiting to be an official part of the Hero Association. He has strength that is capable of defeating anyone who crosses paths with him.

His Power? Just a punch is enough. He is the protagonist and also the most powerful out of the lot.

Watch the series if you haven’t already witnessed these powers on your screen.

Cast Details!

Here is a list of cast and characters in the show.

Mumen Rider; Voice Given By – Yuuichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Saitama; Voice Given By – Makoto Furukawa (Dr. Stone)

Garou; Voice Given By – Hikaru Midorikawa (Juuni Taisen)

Tatsumaki; Voice Given By – Aoi Yuuki (Aho Girl)

Genos; Voice Given By – Kaito Ishikawa (Haikyuu!!)

So, that’s everything about One Punch Man Season 3. Let’s hope we get an official update soon.