Outer Banks Season 3: Not Cancelled? Renewal And Plot Updates

Six months have passed since the release of Outer Banks Season 2 on Netflix. Still, after so much time, we haven’t heard any official announcement regarding the renewal and release of the show.

Debuted in April 2020, the show’s first season was showered with immense love from the fans and good critical reviews. Following the success of Season 1, the second season was released in July 2021.

The show picked some crucial award nominations, including the People’s Choice Award For Best Drama & Best Male TV Star after Season 2.

Outer Banks: Is The Show Renewed For Season 3?

Despite several rumors about the cancellation of the show, including a video that went viral on Facebook. Netflix is yet to comment anything on the renewal or cancellation of the show for a third season.

Outer Banks Season 3: Is There A Release Date?

Finally, there is fresh news about the release date of the Outer Banks Season 3. If renewed, the third season of the series can premiere in mid-2022. This means that soon fans of the adventure drama will see what happened to their favorite characters.

Outer Banks Season 3: What Is The Plot?

In 2020, a solid youth feed featuring young treasure hunters appeared on Netflix. The project immediately ended up in the top ten of the best hits on the streaming platform. It should be noted that the picture did not give up its position for a long time, and many fans of the project dreamed of continuing the show. Since the finale of the second part left the audience with a lot of unresolved questions, fans had to wait until the Outer Banks Season 3 came out.

As we remember, a group of friends decided to go in search of the legendary treasure. Their leader John B. learns that an unexpected journey will be associated with the mysterious disappearance of his father, who disappeared some time ago.

At the end of the second chapter, the audience sees that the guys have lost gold. Fleeing from enemies, young people find themselves on the island. Adventurers try not to lose heart and get out of such a difficult situation. Meanwhile, Kiara and Pope’s relatives go to the police. In the show’s finale, the audience learns that Big John is alive. He makes a deal with Limbrie, according to which his son should get help.

Judging by critics’ reviews, the youth project about adventure seekers fell in love with many viewers. Fans agree that the picture attracts attention with its summer and carefree atmosphere, which quickly gives way to intense plot twists. Everyone who has watched the first two chapters is waiting for the release date of Season 3.