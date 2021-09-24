Ozark Season 4: Release Date, Production and Episode Updates

Ozark is an American crime drama online television series produced by Media Rights Capital and created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix.

Ozark has been renewed for a fourth season, making it one of the most anxiously anticipated seasons in recent memory. The show’s production will continue through September 2021, with filming scheduled to last until October 2021.

Ozark Season 4 Release date

Netflix has provided no release date or even a release window as of September 2021.

Based on previous seasons’ release dates, Ozark has often had a 19-month gap between seasons, but with two reduced seasons, we may see the series return a little sooner.

Our prediction is that the first half of the last season will be released in early 2022, followed by the final batch in late 2022.

With that being said, IMDb still shows Season 4 as coming out in 2021.

Production Updates: Director Reveals that 4 Episodes Are Nearly Done

Ozark’s fourth season began production on November 9, 2020, and will conclude on October 8, 2021. In addition, the first episode of Season 4 is named “The Beginning of the End.”

Amanda Marsalis, the director of Ozark, just posted an on-set shot on her official Instagram account with the caption. “On the set of @ozark Nearly done with the 4 episodes, I’m grateful to be directing this season. 1 episode left after this for the cast and crew. Going to miss everyone so so much ♥️ ” This means she’s almost completed directing the four episodes for Ozark’s final season.

Ozark Season 4 Cast Members

Even the most insane of fans will be unable to take their gaze away from the fourth season of this show. The following actors have confirmed their return:

Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), Charlotte Byrde (Sofia Hublitz), Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), Carson Holmes (Three Langmore), Jessica Frances Dukes (Special Agent Maya Miller), and Omar Navarro (Felix)

Number of Episodes in Season 4

Seasons 1-3 included ten episodes each, but this time we’ll be able to watch even more gloomy moody episodes. In addition to confirming the fourth season, Netflix revealed that it would be expanded to 14 episodes in order to wrap everything up. The final season will be split into two parts, similar to how popular shows such as The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Mad Men have done in the past.

Trailer is Not Out Yet

There is no trailer for Ozark season 4 yet, and without a release date, we may have to wait a while longer. The first trailer for Ozark season 3 was released on March 5, 2020, and the series was released later that month. The streamer does not want to thrill the audience too much.

So it’s all set for Ozark season 4 to launch on Netflix. Soon we will be able to watch the most awaited crime series.

