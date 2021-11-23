Ozark Season 4 Trailer Fans Review! Spoilers Alert & All You Need to Know!

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the crime drama Ozark follows Martin Byrd (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor who launders money for a Mexican cartel.

The hero has to move with his family to the Lake of the Ozark to launch a larger-scale money laundering activity. Thereby compensating for the cartel’s losses due to its mistakes in past machinations.

Marty’s wife Wendy and their children Charlotte and John, for whom such circumstances were news. Forced to adapt to the actual job of the head of the family and their new place of residence. Ultimately, Wendy becomes her husband’s partner and helps him protect his family from the law and local crime clans.

Ozark Season 4: Who’s In The Cast?

Bateman and Laura Linney lead the Ozark cast, including Sofia Hublitz, Skyler Gertner, Julia Garner, Jordan Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Peter Mullan, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, and Tom Pelfrey.

Despite the conservative reviews from critics for the first season. The show received increasingly positive reviews over the next two seasons. As a result, the series was nominated in 32 Primetime Emmy Awards and won three of them. Once Bateman received the award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. And twice in a row Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series was noted by Julia Garner.

Ozark Season 4: What Was Revealed In The Trailer?

Following its third highest-rated season. Netflix has renewed the series for another chapter, split in two, and conclude the entire story.

The series is only a few months away from returning, and Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its new episodes. The video features several phrases spoken by the voices of the main actors of the series. It vaguely depicts the fate of their characters in the latest episodes of the popular crime drama.

The new teaser for the fourth season of The Ozark may not offer much of what viewers expect from a story ending, but it is sure to delight fans of the series nonetheless.

The video contains a series of footage from key locations around the Ozarks, altered by spoken text. Reminding viewers of where the main characters ended in Season 3. Including the storyline of Darlene Snell seeking revenge on Marty.

The most exciting part of the video begins at the end when Marty and Wendy join the christening party for the son of cartel leader Omar Navarro. The characters in this scene seem to be terrified of the situation.

Given that the third season of The Ozark ended with such an unpleasant circumstance as killing Helen in front of the Byrd. Their fear is certainly understandable. This correlates well with footage from the new season shown during Netflix’s virtual TUDUM event. In which Marty and Wendy were hesitant to clean up the mess after killing Helen before joining the party.