Penn Badgley: Things You Must Know About The ‘YOU’ Star 

Since 2018 Penn Badgley has been the protagonist of the thriller series You, but TV series lovers have known him long before, for the role of Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, one of the most popular teen dramas of The CW. Here’s everything you need to know about the heart-throbbing actor.

Penn Badgley: Who Was He Before Becoming The Netflix Icon?

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on November 1, 1986, Penn Dayton Badgley is an American actor and musician. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and marks 175 centimetres in height. After his parents’ separation, the actor grew up with his older sister in Seattle, Washington, and Richmond, Virginia.

The actor landed his first role in 1999 when he appeared with a small part in Will & Grace. Two years later, he moved to the cinema with the independent film The Fluffer.

Penn Badgley: Where To Follow Him?

Penn Badgley is active on social media on average. The actor has been present on both Instagram and Twitter since 2014. Both profiles are verified and quite rich in posts, 327, and tweets, over 1100. In recent years he has exceeded 380 thousand followers on the blue canary’s social network, but it is on Instagram that people follow him the most.

Penn Badgley: Dating Life

As for private life, Penn Badgley dated Blake Lively, a colleague on Gossip Girl, for three years. He later embarked on a relationship with Zoe Kravitz. Since 2014 he has had a new girlfriend, Domino Kirke, who has become his wife within three years. The two got married on February 27, 2017. The woman has a son from a previous relationship named Cassius, to whom the actor acts as a stepfather. Their family then expanded in 2020 when they welcomed their first child.