Pete Davidson: Every Star He Dated Before Kim Kardashian! LISTED

Pete Davidson: Every Star He Dated Before Kim Kardashian: In the past, several Hollywood actresses have been tied to Pete Davidson’s heart. The “Saturday Night Live” comic has a distinct predilection for renowned women of all ages,Beckinsale. Along with Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to Phoebe Dynevor and actress Cazzie David. The list of David flings is extensive for Pete Davidson.

Cazzie David Davidson

Cazzie David Davidson, the daughter of comedian Larry David, was Cazzie David Davidson’s first long-term partner. When they started dating in May of that year, things rapidly progressed to the next level. A year and a half later, in May of this year, Davidson stated that they had ended their relationship for good.

After their split, David wrote an article in her upcoming book “No One Asked for This” on the mental health issues she and Davidson had as a pair and the day before she found out he was meeting Grande. In the end, she overcome her grief and announce that they were once again friends.

Ariana Grande

When Davidson began dating Ariana Grande, it was one of the most startling things to happen in the world of celebrity romance.

Nonetheless, things quickly come to an end, just as quickly as they began After barely five months together, the couple ended their engagement and parted up in October 2018. Davidson covered up a neck tattoo that was inspired by the “Positions” singer.

Margaret Qualley

The actress was in Venice, Italy, promoting her film “Seberg,” which was shown at the Venice Film Festival. Nonetheless, their love for one another became stronger as the seasons shifted. It was in October that she and Davidson split. “Nice” is how Qualley’s mother Andie MacDowell described their connection back in September.

Kaia Gerber

As of October 2019, the two were seeing each other out and about, including a romantic trip to Miami. We reported that Gerber’s parents hoped the connection would “fizzle out” while they were seeing each other.

They blew up like a squib. In January 2020, Page Six claimed that the pair had broken up. He entered into treatment at the time because he had mental health issues. “She is really young and I am f–king going through a lot,” said Davidson in February when he disclosed their split.

Phoebe Dynevor.

As soon as Davidson arrived in March 2021, rumors of their relationship began to circulate. That they were “spending time” together was confirmed by a reliable insider at the time. She and Davidson’s relationship was revealed to be “not too serious” in April by Page Six. “Pete must like her since he is jetting off to lovely small English towns to spend on set,”.

According to Davidson in mid-April, their connection was confirmed. “I am with my celebrity crush,”. The comic replied when asked about his celebrity infatuation during a Zoom conversation with Marquette University students. According to rumors, Davidson and Dynevor broke up due of their geographical separation. He resides in New York and she in England.