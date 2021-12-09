Power Book II – Ghost: Season 3 Filming Has Begun! Details Inside

“Power Book II: Ghost” is getting a 3rd season. The decision was made before season 2 ended. Filming will begin in early 2022.

Season 2 of the drama series “Power Book II: Ghost” did not start until the end of November. But due to the promising premiere of the new episodes, streaming service Starzplay decided to continue the crime drama in season 3. Tariq St. Patrick continues to follow her in leaving his father’s criminal legacy behind and protecting his family.

Is There A Release Date For “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3?

Season 3 of the hit series is slated to go into production in early 2022. There is therefore no start date for the new episodes. Here of the earliest with a start in the fall of 2022 at US streaming service Starz Play.

“Power Book II: Ghost”: Plot

Since season 2 will be broadcast until at least the beginning of January 2022, the plot of the third season cannot yet be concluded. Only after the season finale will there be any clues as to where Tariq St. Patrick and Monet Stewart Tejada will lead.

“Power Book II: Ghost”: Who’s In The Cast

Since the fate of the characters has not yet been determined in the middle of season 2, you can first assume that you will see all the actors again. Michael Rainey Jr. (” Orange Is the New Black “) will star Tariq St. Patrick.

You see Shane Johnson (“Power”) as Cooper Saxe and Melanie Liburd (” This Is Us “) as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram. Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross, Paige Hurd (” Hawaii Five-0 “) as Lauren Baldwin, ” Power ” actress Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, and Alix Lapri as Effie complete the cast.

Is There A Trailer For “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3?

Since filming has not yet started, there are no trailers or other footage to be shown yet. As soon as there are the first teasers, you will find them here.