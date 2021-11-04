“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 2: Release Date? Cast? And Other Updates

The popular “Power” spin-off ” Power Book III: Raising Kanan ” was renewed in July 2021. The Starz series continued the story of the aspiring dealer and gave the green light for season 2. The new episodes will continue the dispute between Unique and Raq and Kanan.

Is There A Release Date For “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 2?

The new episodes are currently being planned. There is no official release date. If the shooting starts in 2021, then you could expect the broadcast of season 2 in the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”: What Is The Plot?

After the situation in the neighbourhood got quite out of control recently, Raq brought Kanan to safety. Season 2 now offers a few options. A solid gang war has broken off between Unique and Raq, and Unique is probably seeking revenge after his losses. Certainly, he still has a few bills open with Raq and Kanan.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”: Who Is In The Cast?

The main actors will certainly resume their familiar roles. You see Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas and “Dr. House” actor Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard.

Omar Dorsey, Grammy winner LeToya Luckett, Krystal Joy Brown and Paulina Singer join the existing cast in recurring roles.

Tracy Perez will also be featured in a recurring role. Perez will portray Detective Adina Foyle, Detective Burke’s ex-girlfriend, with whom she is dating again. Also, there are:

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne Ganner

Patina Miller

Joey Bada $$

Toby Sandeman

Shanley Caswell

Quincy Brown

Antonio Ortiz

Dorsey will play Cartier “Duns” Fareed, a charismatic businessman looking to expand into other markets. Luckett will portray Kenya, the mother of Jukebox and Marvin. Brown plays Renée Timmons, Marvin’s anger management therapist.

KJ Smith is also new. The actress takes on the role of Palomar. The young woman is new to the neighbourhood. She is often mistaken for her daughter Corinne’s older sister. But instead of forbidding her daughter to interact with Kanan, she allows Corinne to hang out with the marauders.