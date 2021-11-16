Prodigal Son Season 3: Things You Don’t Know

Prodigal Son’s fate ended with a cancellation by Fox after the two seasons. Three months have passed since the cancellation, but fans still hope that their fan-favorite show will return. #The SaveProdigalSon campaign by the fans has crossed the mark of 50k signatures to date, and the good news is that the creators of the show, Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, are acting as the backbone of this moment.

The show starring Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, a former FBO profiler, is tangled in murder mysteries after his father Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) is revealed to be a serial killer, The Surgeon, who had killed 23 people before getting arrested.

Prodigal Son: Why Was The Show Cancelled?

On May 10, 2020, it was officially announced that the show wouldn’t return for a third installment and that its second season would be the last and final season of the show.

The main reason behind the cancellation of the show was its low ratings. This decision, nevertheless, was not appreciated by the fans.

It’s not surprising that many fans wanted to see the third season of Prodigal Son. The main reason behind this was the cliffhanger ending of Season 2.

Prodigal Son: How Many Seasons Are There?

As of now, there are two seasons of Prodigal Son, and we hope that a third season will be picked up by a streaming service soon. The first season has 20 episodes, while the second has 13 episodes in its box for the fans of the show.

Prodigal Son: Will You Have A Season 3?

Over time, there were rumors that a streaming giant would soon pick up the show to produce its third season. It has been five months since the show’s cancellation, but its campaign has not reached the goal of 75k signatures.

There were rumors that the first in line to pick up the series was HBO Max. However, the streaming giant never came forward with an official announcement regarding the same, and fans are still hoping for a better future for the show.