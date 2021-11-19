Psych 3 Where and How to watch?

Psych 3 Where & How to watch? After three seasons, Dulé Hill returns to their roles as Burton “Gus” Guster and Shawn Spencer in the November 18 premiere of “Psych 3: This is Gus.” When Selena (Jazmyn Simon) is pregnant with “Baby Gus,” Gus and Selena intend to be married before the baby is born. “Groomzilla” Gus and Shawn set out to find Selena’s ex-husband in time for the shotgun wedding. In the meantime, Luster (Timothy Omundson) is still unsure of his future.

Among the returning cast members are Maggie Lawson’s Jules, Corbin Bernsen’s Henry. And Karen Vick, the chief of police (Kristen Nelson). Sign up now if you have not already! A Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscription is required to view “Psych 3” and other premium content ($4.99 per month or $49.99 per year with restricted advertising).

The premium tier can still be accessed for free.

“Psych 3,” “Dan Brown The Lost Symbol,” Paris in Love,” Yellowstone, One of Us Is Lying, Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, Dr Death, Saved by the Bell, and other Peacock Originals are all included in Peacock Premium for Xfinity and Cox Internet customers, respectively.

In addition to NBC shows like “La Brea,” “The Voice,” and “Saturday Night Live,” you will discover classic comedy and dramatic programs like “Modern Family,” “The Office” and “Law & Order.” Science fiction and fantasy and a slew of other popular genres like reality TV and gourmet shows are all available on Peacock.

Steven Franks (of USA’s “Psych” TV series), who also co-wrote the script for “Psych 3,” directed the film. There are four executive producers: Chris Henze, Franks, Rodriguez, and Hill.

His wife (Simon), who portrays his character’s love interest in the film, is Hill’s real-life wife. In my journey, I have been way, fallen in love with her, formed our family, created our world and now witnessed her join into the ‘Psych’ world. For me, this is a heartwarming sight to see.” That is, not only as “Oh, that is Dulé’s wife over there,”. But as a character in the show which the audience has welcomed. In an interview with Screenrant, Hill said, “It truly is uplifting.”