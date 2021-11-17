Ragnarok Season 3: Confirmed! Cast Reveals Premiere Updates

The fans of the nose-mythology drama ‘Ragnarok’ can finally take a breath of relief. The show has been officially renewed at Netflix for a third season, but it also comes with a piece of bad news. The third season of ‘Ragnarok’ will also be the final season to arrive on Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about the future of the show.

Since the premiere of its first season in January 2020, Ragnarok has been a true emblem of Nordic mythology in the modern world. The show which emphasises on topics like climate change, and growing up managed to grasp a good number of audience in its first two seasons, and that brings us to the end of the saga with a final third season, which has been now officially confirmed by the cast.

Ragnarok Season 3: Official Renewal Announced

For a long period of time, there were rumors regarding the possible cancellation of the drama. This was not because of its viewership numbers but because Netflix cancelled some of fan-favorite shows in the verge of the Coronavirus pandemic. The first season of Ragnarok raised many questions and not everything was answered in the second season. The fans have been eagerly waiting to see whether the battle of gods goes into a third round in Season 3. Now, the cast of the show announced the renewal of the show via Instagram, which means Ragnarok is back with a Season 3.

Ragnarok Season 3: When Will It Release?

The first season of the Norse-mythology series premiered back on 31st January 2020. Following the success of its first season, the second season was released on 27th May, 2021. Though an official confirmation regarding the continuation of the show has come directly from its creators, the streaming giant Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the same.

As of now we can assume that the filming for the third season is yet to get started. Or if it is started, many months are remaining until it is officially wrapped. That said, we might have to wait a month or two to get information regarding the official release date of Ragnarok Season 3. But as per the reports around the corners of the internet, it is being rumored that the show might premiere its final season sometime in late-2022.