Red Notice: How Much Were The Actors Paid?

On November 12, 2021, a highly anticipated film will be released on the Netflix streaming platform, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. According to reports, information on the salaries of the three lead actors of Red Notice would have been released.

Gal Gadot

Let’s start, therefore, from the protagonist of the film, or Gal Gadot. The actress, recently seen in Wonder Woman 1984. will play the role of a famous art thief.

Her salary for the big-budget Netflix film is $ 20 million.

Ryan Reynolds

Let’s continue, now, with Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool actor, which might be heading towards a third instalment and last seen in ‘Free Guy’, has received $ 20 million.

He, too, plays the role of a great scammer.

Dwayne Johnson

According to reports from Variety, Dwayne Johnson should be the actor who is perceived the most. Johnson, however, will make many more millions given the role as a producer. The final numbers could rise by several million in light of Netflix’s standard practice of paying a bonus for finishing and delivering a movie for the platform.

It is assumed that the actor was paid a whopping $50 million for the Netflix movie.

Red Notice: What Is The Plot Of Big Budget Netflix Film

In 2019 Netflix announced the start of work on the film Red Notice, initially scheduled for 2020. The site Deadline had reported the news that the streaming giant had won the distribution rights.

It is an action thriller film, which was supposed to be created by Universal Pictures. However, Universal in July 2019 allowed directors to pitch the idea to other studios.

The first advances on the plot of the film come from the official synopsis.

“Interpol issues a global warning for the search and capture of the most wanted criminals in the world. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s best profiler (The Rock) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

Red Notice: Who’s In The Cast?

Red Notice will be one of Netflix’s big-budget movies of all time. The cast includes: