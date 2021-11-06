Red Notice: What You Should Know About The Netflix Film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will soon make his debut as a DC superhero in the movie “Black Adam” and thus become part of the world of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Incidentally, Johnson and Gadot can soon be seen together in the Netflix film “Red Notice,” where Ryan Reynolds also stars.

Reynolds plays the sarcastic chatterbox Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, in the Marvel Universe. When asked about a Marvel DC crossover with the three mega-stars, Dwayne Johnson reveals that they’d all be excited and would try to make it come true.

.@TheRock foresees a cross over with the Marvel and DC universes: "I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over… We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We'll see what happens." https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/4uiNysPb2j — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

As well-known faces in the industry, the three certainly have a weighty voice to convince Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who never ruled out a crossover. But even if there is no DC-Marvel crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman, and Deadpool, Black Adam and Wonder Woman could meet.

The two belong in the DC universe, and Johnson’s ex-brother-in-law and producer Hiram Garcia, who has made all “The Rock” films as well as “Jumanji, “is open. “We have to see the two of them together, somehow,” explains Garcia at the red carpet premiere, “something is being worked on.”

With this news, fans can look forward to an optimistic DC future and possibly look forward to a little crossover. “Red Notice” premieres on November 12, 2021, on Netflix.

Dwayne Johnson Speaks On Red Notice

The first trailer for Red Notice was released on October 21. During a conversation, Johnson said,

“I like the originality of the story. There’s a surprise in the movie that caught my attention. My criteria for selecting films these days are asking two questions – am I going to love making the movie, and are the people going to love the movie? Red Notice checked those boxes.”

Dwayne also said that the secret behind the great chemistry between him and Ryan Reynolds is that the two have known each other for over 20 years.