Rick & Morty Season 6: Renewal And Release Date Updates

Before we talk in detail about the new cycle of episodes, let’s find out when Rick and Morty Season 6 will release. The fifth season was released on Adult Swim in the US on June 20, 2021. On May 10, 2018, the American network Adult Swim decided to renew the animated series Rick and Morty for 70 new episodes that will make up Season 5, the sixth, and the following ones. In this way, it is assumed that we will reach ten seasons by maintaining a pace of 10 episodes per season.

However, the airing of the series does not follow a pattern that repeats itself. Therefore we cannot yet know when Rick and Morty 6 will be released. If we have to predict, we can say that the sixth season of the cult animated show will release in early 2022.

Rick And Morty Season 6: Plot?

The confirmation of a sixth season had already arrived when Adult Swim had precisely renewed the animated series for 70 episodes before the debut of the fourth. But what will happen next?

At the end of Rick and Morty’s fifth season, Evil Morty successfully enacts his plan to take down the Central End Bend, destroy the Citadel, and kill all Rick and Mortys. The curve demonstrates how Rick and Morty have visited so far in every universe that Rick has always been the most intelligent person in that universe. But now that the wall has been destroyed, Rick and Morty can be whatever they want. Finally, Evil Morty is still on the run, and Rick no longer has his Death Shooter.

Nothing much is known about the plot of Season 6, but we can say that the new episodes will be linked to the storyline of the previous seasons.

Rick & Morty Season 6: Cast?

The main characters of the sixth season will be similar to the previous ones. Rick and Morty will be returning. Here are the characters and voice actors returning to the sixth season.