Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2: Release Date & Spoilers warning before watching!

The Season 6 premiere of Riverdale finally provides answers to the thrilling Season 5 finale. Cheryl’s obsession with pagan rituals is causing another problem in Riverdale. Veronica’s relationship with Reggie seems to be progressing rapidly.

The same cannot be said for Frank and Alice, as they all try to solve their problems together. We would like to give you an idea of ​​what to expect from Episode 2 of Season 6 of Riverdale.

Riverdale season 6 Episode 2: When Will It Release?

Episode 2 of Season 6 of “Riverdale” is scheduled to premiere on The CW on November 23, 2021, at 9:00 pm ET. The first five episodes of the latest season of Riverdale are scheduled to release every consecutive Tuesday until December 14, 2021. The second part, i.e. Riverdale Season 6 Part 2, will be released in March 2022.

Riverdale Season 6 Part 1: Episode Release Schedule

The sixth season of Riverdale is divided into two parts, similar to Season 5. The first part is scheduled to premiere between November 16, 2021, to December 14, 2021. At the same time, the second part for the same will be released on March 6, 2022.

Episode 1 “Welcome to Rivervale’: November 16, 2021

Episode 2 “Ghost Stories”: November 23, 2021

Episode 3 “Mr. Cypher (Code)”: November 30, 2021

Episode 4 “The Hour of the Witches”: December 7, 2021

Episode 5 “Unnamed”: December 14, 2021.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2: What Will Happen? What Do We Know?

The second episode of Riverdale Season 6 is titled ‘Ghost Stories’. In concern with the events of episode one and its title, the episode will be diving deep into Riverdale’s darkness and supernatural depths. Things are already much strange and confusing for Archie and company. We expect that we will have many more surprises to witness in the second episode.

As seen in the previous episode. It is hard to digest that Cheryl made a considerable sacrifice to the Maple Maiden that includes Archie. With pregnant Betty tied up, it will be interesting to see how the protagonists escape their deaths yet again and save the city. Here’s a sneak peek of the second episode:

https://youtu.be/-53uMh714hA

As of now, an official synopsis about the second episode of Riverdale Season 6 Part 1 has not been released by The CW. This has left fans with creating their theories about the show’s future. But we think we might know what will happen. After Archie’s ‘shown’ death in Episode 1. It is possible that the sixth season could include a farewell to another fan-favorite character. Jughead might be the one who gets a near-death experience in the second episode, as the teaser suggests.