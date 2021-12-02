Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4: When Will It Release? As a reminder to viewers, the sixth season of Riverdale has premiered. The CW’s long-running series has inaugurated an eventful five-episode run, which pushed the program on a new and scary path.

With Rivervale at the heart of Riverdale season 6, the first five episodes appear to occur in another universe. Still, they are also very different from how we remember them from the season 5 finale.

Although Rivervale has only reached about halfway, it has already been a surprising occurrence. As the long-awaited crossover between Sabrina and the Sabrina nears, expect things to grow even more shocking.

How long will Riverdale season 6 be on air until the next episode?

The United Kingdom. The fourth episode of Riverdale season 6, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hours,” will broadcast on The CW on December 7. The next day, it will be available on Netflix worldwide at 8:00 a.m. It is the fourth episode of Riverdale’s sixth season. The CW has released the official description for Rivervale’s fourth season.

Rivervale welcomes guest star Sabrina Spellman (Kieran Shipka) to reminisce about the terrible lives of the Blossom ladies as Bailey’s Comet sweeps over Rivervale. Cheryl summons a familiar face, Sabrina Spellman, to Rivervale because of the celestial occurrence. The series also features Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner. Episode 604 was nd directed by James DeWille (#604). The first episode aired on December 7, 2021.

The promo trailer for Riverdale is here.

A suitably terrifying new trailer for Riverdale season 6, episode 4, has been published by The CW. Sabrina Spellman will appear in this episode.

Following the season’s pattern of strange episodes, Rivervale welcomed a new newcomer in the form of the devil himself in the latest episode. But will the local’s sign during his stay there, and how many souls will he have by the end of the episode? Next week’s show may or may not include it. Wait and see what happens.