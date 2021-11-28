Riverdale Season 6: What Is Mystery Behind Llarona & Archie’s Death!

Riverdale Season 6 is streaming its second episode on Netflix. Rivervale is haunted by ghosts, which target the protagonists. Here’s a recap of Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2.

La Llorona & Archie’s Death Mystery?

In all of this, Toni finds herself in the middle of a war between Serpents and Ghoulies, in full West Side Story style. To hurt Darla Dickinson, she kills her son Danny, who gets in the way. The incident destroys Toni since her intent was not to take anyone’s life. While the psychologist suggests that the girl apologizes to Darla, a young woman with a veiled face emerges from the Sweetwater River. This other ghost first travels to Thornhill, where he attempts to drown Juniper in the bathtub.

Later, Betty asks Toni for help with a case. A girl from the Serpent, Dawn, was accused of drowning her daughter. Dawn reveals, however, to the two that it was La Llorona, a vengeful spirit who kills children in that way. Toni begins to investigate and, worried, informs Betty that this ghost is also angry with unborn children.

Cooper does not seem to believe these stories until La Llorona is in the bedroom and then discovers that she is no longer pregnant. Toni, on the other hand, ends up having to do with social services. Someone called them for little Anthony. When they show up at home, the spirit attacks Toni’s son.

Topaz and Betty travel to Thornhill to contact the ghost and, during a spirit session with Nana Rose and Cheryl, they discover her name is Marta. She was once a nurse in the pediatric ward of the first hospital in Rivervale, and every time a child died, the inhabitants blamed her. Thus, they drowned her and her children in the Sweetwater River. It was Darla Dickinson who invoked her this time.

It is the latter who informs Toni and Betty that La Llorona cannot be stopped. However, Toni has an idea to serve his sentence for killing Danny: to offer to take the place of the spirit in exchange for little Anthony. La Llorona accepts. Toni entrusts the baby to Betty’s care and takes the place of La Llorona.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2: This Was The Conclusion

In summary, Archie is dead, Betty is no longer pregnant, but it seems that Toni’s son will grow up, who is now a vengeful spirit living in the water. Speaking of Andrews, it was mentioned a few times during the episode: Cheryl and Nana Rose toasted in her honor, Betty hinted at the possibility of naming her son Archie and then her face appeared on a milk carton, like a missing person.