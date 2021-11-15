Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Pregnant ? All You Need To Know About The English Supermodel

Rosie Huntington, who made her Victoria’s Secret debut in 2006, rose to fame because of the lingerie and clothing brand where she was one of the beautiful VS angels. She soon became the brand’s face and was even featured in various branded magazines from English, Italian, and Russian. Huntington also collaborated with the big brand of perfume and cosmetics, Burberry, and became the Burberry body face. She always is one of the prominent names when asked about Top supermodels, and her journey doesn’t end here; besides being a pretty face.

Mrs. Huntington is also a good actor who has worked on some big films such as Transformers: Dark over the moon. This movie crossed 1 billion dollars. She also did another hit film, Mad Max: Fury Road, a 10 million dollar hit, a big success.

Apart from smashing her professional career, she has also won the love game- she married her long-time lover, actor Jason Statham who looks extremely beautiful together. They gave birth to their firstborn in 2017, a year after they had gotten engaged. Rosie’s fitness schedule is so tight that she manages to keep the same discipline despite being pregnant, which shocked the fans when they started guessing about subsequent pregnancies. Rosie, the queen of mirror selfies, always knows to strike a pose, so obviously, pregnant or not, she looked wildly fabulous with an alleged bump.

She is now back in the limelight because of this question about her being pregnant or not!