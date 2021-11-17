Rumble Garanndoll Episode 7- All you need to know about the Release Dates, Streaming and Plot Theories

The popular Japanese anime online television franchise, Rumble Garandoll, is all set to get a brand new seventh episode. Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the release of the new episode of the show, which has garnered a lot of positive response from the fans as well as critics.

The franchise, which is animated by Lerche, is said to have 12 episodes in total, and the first episode of Rumble Garanndoll was released on October 11, 2021.

Rumble Garandoll plot Summary

It is the year of 2019, right before the dawn of a new historical era in Japan.

A rift in the skies opens up to another dimension, revealing an alternate world which is known as ‘Shibkoku Nippon’.

Stuck in the Showas era, this parallel version of Japan keeps the former militarism.

Shinkoku Nippon invades the real Japan with its ‘Genmu’ gas weapons and giant humanoid ‘Garann’ weapons on which even modern weapons are of no match and in this way, the invaders take over the government and conquer Japan.

The new ‘Reiwa’ era has not arrived for Japan as yet. Flash forward to a decade later, Japan has been revamped as Genkoku Nippon, a puppet state of Shinkoku Nippon. Japan is harshly censored, and the once blooming subcultures of anime, manga, idol all seem to have simply died out. Or have they?

What has happened in the last episode?

Finally obtaining a brief time of peace, and as things start cooling down, the battery girls use it to recover. It is then that Arahabaki successfully got their hands on Shinkoku’s propaganda movie In it, they find that to Shinkoku, the people of Genkoku are ‘indulged in toxic culture and are giving birth to the weak and deplorable’.

While everyone seems upset by the claims, Hoshomishi speaks of his agreement on it.

In the meantime, a strange box appears in their room….

When is the next episode coming out?

The next episode, i.e. Rumble Garandoll Episode 7 has been officially confirmed to be aired on November 22, 2021.

Where can you catch the show and streaming details.

You can catch Rumble Garanndoll Episode 7 on Monday, but it can be Tuesday in other countries at 11: 00 PM JST on Bilibili TV and Aniplus. In other countries like the UK, you can tune into other online video streaming platforms such as Funimation and Muse Malaysia.