Sabrina Carpenter Teases Potential Song Announcement Coming Tomorrow

We’re not okay because Sabrina Carpenter uploaded a snippet of a new song. Here’s everything you need to know about the heartfelt new single.

Sabrina Carpenter has teased her new music, and fans are ecstatic! The internet was ablaze with conjecture about the ex-Disney starlet’s current piano ballad’s source of inspiration — the song will undoubtedly tug at your emotions.

The ‘Skin’ singer teased fans with a snippet of the new single. Sabrina’s fans were quick to compliment her for her unique lyricism, and it wasn’t long before they tried to analyze her emotive lyrics…

Below is a snippet of the wonderful song!

In a related news she teases a potential announcement coming tomorrow for her new single ‘skinny dipping’.

🚨| Sabrina Carpenter teases a potential announcement coming tomorrow for her new single ‘skinny dipping’. “I have something to show you and it may or may not involve skinny dipping.” pic.twitter.com/C8DT4HuchX — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 30, 2021

The 22-year-old singer and actress teased a possible title for her next single in an email newsletter to fans. She capitalised several letters in the email for her “little investigators” to piece together, and the result spells “skinny dipping.” “Hello there, my little detectives!! Have a wonderful Monday!! I can’t wait to tell you everything about what’s going on in the works. Meanwhile, you should know how much I adore you all, and I hope you’re keeping your eyes open. Sabrina wrote, “SC 3.”

She also shared a sneak peek of the project on Instagram Reels, which you can see above. In an Instagram post last week, she even teased lyrics that matched the title. She also posted a video of herself singing and playing the piano earlier this month. She called it “intro,” and she published the lyrics in another email newsletter, writing, I wanted to share this with you before anything else, in the meantime don’t forget to check your emails 3.”

We are so excited to hear this new music!!! Sabrina disclosed that she had signed a new record deal with a new label at the start of the year, coinciding with the release of her new song “Skin.”

On the acting front, Sabrina has a slew of new projects in the works, including Tall Girl 2, Emergency opposite RJ Cyler, The Distance From Me to You adaptation, and a Netflix remake of Alice in Wonderland!