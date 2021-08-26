Saints Row Reboot Launching on February 2022

Saints Row coming back soon.

Deep Silver and Volition are the ones who officially announced Saints Row, which is a reboot of the popular video game series on February 25th, 2022. Playstation, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC, are the available platforms to play the game.

The extended story trailer just stole the show for most of us and was up for Gamescom 2021’s opening Night Stream. The news Saints that the brand new trailer welcomes are Eli, Kevin, and Neenah!

After a long wait, the first glimpse of Saints Row is definitely worth it.

The official announcement read, ”Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created,”

“The unique, sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.”

Saints Row – Well, Just Warm Up!

There are so many things that make the Saints Row better than it already is, however, the USP is the locale.

The way the game is designed and oriented to be across nine districts and a desert that big is what steals the show for most of us. Saints Row, is not set up in a completely different city, Santo Illeso.

The place is considered for so many reasons starting from how the business is huge here. In addition to that, it is also one of the best places for criminals to construct their own empires.

So, while you play this, remember this is by far the biggest playground that has come into existence.

Neenah, Kevin, and Eli, as the upcoming bosses, you are gonna be the Saints and turn your victory over The Idols, Marshall, and Los Panteros.

Adding more flavor to top it, the game also promises to offer a seamless experience. The ”drop-in, drop out” that will help your game partners jump directly onto your game. In the same way, they can also pick enemies easily.

Saint Row Gaming Features!

Some of the features that the reboot is bringing along are here. Read them out!

Unprecedented Customization: You can create the boss that you want and as you want, Make use of the character customization suite that has so many options.

Your Own Criminal Empire: Take and wipe off the city block-wise. Learn how to walk around in the streets.

Saints Birth: An action and packed blockbuster game filled with criminals, scenes, and humor.

An action and packed blockbuster game filled with criminals, scenes, and humor. Streets and Skies: Use a helicopter, car, bike, or even an airplane to destruct rural, deserts, and urban areas.