Sanditon Season 2: Official Release Date! Details Inside

The fan-favorite drama, Sanditon was renewed by PBS back in May after being canceled once. The show’s creators not only announced the continuation of the show for a second season but also shed light on a possible third season. Since the announcement, fans have been patiently looking forward to new updates regarding the second season of Sanditon. Here’s everything a fan must know about Sanditon Season 2.

Sanditon Season 2: When Will It Release?

The cinematic adaptation of Jane Austen’s unfinished novel returns to our screens. The official release date of season 2 of Sanditon is scheduled for March 20, 2022. Recall that on May 6, 2021, PBS announced the extension of the series for a second season. In the future, representatives of the studio also promised the audience a third chapter, which warms the hearts of all fans of the genre. Filming for the second part of the film began in July 2021.

Sanditon Season 2: What Is The Plot?

One of Jane Austen’s unfinished novels ended up in the experienced hands of screenwriters Andrew Davis and Justin Young. By the way, the authors of the show did not conceal the release date of all the episodes of Sanditon Season 2, quickly announcing the announcement. A little more about the creators of the drama. Andrew Davis is known to the public for his iconic work Emma, ​​Northanger Abbey, and Pride and Prejudice. He has impressive experience with adaptations of famous works, in particular, with the novels of Jane Austen.

As for Justin Young, he managed to distinguish himself with a rather interesting interpretation of the novels of Charles Dickens, mixing the most famous works of the writer in his mini-series “Dickensian”.

So, in the center of the plot is Charlotte Haywood. One day the girl meets the respectable family of Parkers. A noble married couple invites Charlotte to a small town near the sea. Soon, the main character meets Tom Parker’s brother, Sidney, and also finds herself drawn into a real round dance of intrigues and secrets.

First of all, the series adaptation of Austin’s work was appreciated by all the fans of the writer. Of course, what exactly they were eager to know when Sanditon season 2 comes out is first and foremost. The creators of the project did not support the intrigue, delighting the audience with pleasant news about the subsequent chapters of the drama.

Sanditon Season 2: Who’s In The Cast?

Among the returnees, we are somewhat confirmed that we will see the return of these actors and characters in Sanditon Season 2. These includes: