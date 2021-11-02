Search Party Season 5: New Cast Additions, Release Date, And Other Details

HBO Max brings “Search Party” back with Season 5. The crime comedy gets prominent support from 7 actors in the new episodes.

Fans of the thriller comedy “Search Party” have reason to be happy. US streaming service HBO Max has extended the series by a season 5. Once again, the bored New Yorker Dory and her search party are embroiled in a delicate matter. A handful of prominent newcomers also join the cast for the new episodes.

Is There A Release Date For “Search Party” Season 5?

An official release date has not yet been announced. The publication on HBO Max has been irregular so far. Do not expect a release date until summer 2022 at the earliest.

Search Party Season 5: What Is The Plot?

In season 4, Dory is held captive by her psychotic stalker. Drew, Elliott, and Portia were forced to search again. So this time to Dory. In the fifth season, Dory and tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) join hands for a business partnership.

Quinn had a near-death experience. Without further ado, Dory infiltrates her friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the multi-billion dollar company as they embark on a selfless yet dangerous journey.

Search Party Season 5: Who Is The Cast?

The Search Party made up of Alia Shawkat (Dory Sief), John Reynolds (Drew Gardner), John Early (Elliott Goss), and Meredith Hagner (Portia Davenport) is very sure to be assembled entirely again.

Many new actors were also recruited for season 5. Angela Trimbur (” The Good Place “) will appear as Elodie Revlon, Grace Kuhlenschmidt (“Hot White Heist”) as Pepper Southerland and Greta Titelman (“Los Espookys”) as Leonora Hamsdale in recurring roles.

Joe Castle Baker also secured a recurring role as Marty Plushfeld and Larry Owens as Ritchie Thinky. Michelle Badillo portrays Winnie Miranda and Aparna Nancherla joining the regular cast as Benny Balthazar.