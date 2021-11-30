Selling Sunset: Will You Have A Season 6: Season five of our favorite glitzy reality program has been officially announced, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new season. Surely, you are wondering, “How come season 4 has only now premiered?” It is true. However, the confirmed actors will be on Netflix as soon as it is released (yay).

Considering that season 5 is a certainty and will focus on Chrishell and Jason’s narrative, might there be a sixth season?

Season 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset were initially revealed by Netflix when the popular program was extended for two further seasons. During the same month, the cast celebrated the start of season 4 production on Instagram. A photo of the form, captioned “It is time,” was posted by Mary on Instagram. “My darling, we are back in town! Season 5 will be available soon!”

From Instagram, this content has been taken and used. Their website may provide a different format or more information. If series 4 and 5 were shot at the same time, then it indicates two things… There is a new season to watch! Season 6 has to be verified as soon as possible.

While we wait for the spin-off revealed by Jason Oppenheim

We will have to rewatch all of the previous seasons. He revealed that selling the OC, a spin-off show on Jason’s Orange County real estate office, would air on the Selling Sunset network.

Despite our eagerness for the upcoming fifth season and the spin-off, we still need word on whether or not there will be the sixth season, and we need it now. Yes, we are completely enamored.

